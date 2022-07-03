The Virginia State Police is seeking the public's assistance with a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred early Sunday morning on Interstate 66 in Warren County, according to a state police news release.
The crash occurred at 3 a.m. Sunday near the 14 mile marker, approximately one mile east of Exit 13 for Route 79/Linden/Front Royal.
An adult male pedestrian had been struck in the eastbound travel lane. The vehicle that hit the man immediately pulled over and remained at the scene. Another vehicle was already on the shoulder with two Hispanic males standing outside of it. When the other driver approached the men, they got into a four-door sedan and drove off.
The pedestrian died at the scene. He is a Hispanic male and believed to be in his mid-20s and possibly Honduran, based on information found on him at the scene. He was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for positive identification, examination and autopsy. It is possible that the pedestrian had been in the sedan prior to being hit.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information related to this incident and/or the deceased is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police by dialing #77 or 540-829-7766 or emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
