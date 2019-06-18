BOYCE — A 33-year-old White Post man was killed Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash on Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) in Clarke County, one-tenth of a mile south of Annfield Road (Route 633), according to state police.
Jeffrey A. Woodward was driving south on Lord Fairfax Highway in a 2004 Honda Accord when the vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with a northbound 2017 Chevrolet Silverado at 8:54 p.m.
Woodward died at the scene from his injuries, a state police news release said. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the Chevrolet, a 58-year-old Purcellville man, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Winchester Medical Center. He was wearing a seat-belt.
A passenger in the Chevrolet, a 59-year-old woman also from Purcellville, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was flown to Inova Hospital in Fairfax. She was wearing a seat-belt.
Speed may have been a factor in the crash “due to the prior engagement with the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office,” the release said.
At 8:50 p.m., a Clarke County Sheriff’s Office deputy had pulled over Woodward for suspicion of DUI at the intersection of Lord Fairfax Highway and York Lane, according to Clarke County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Travis Sumption. As the deputy was questioning Woodward, Woodward took off from the scene at 8:53 p.m. at a high rate of speed, Sumption said, and the deputy returned to his cruiser to pursue Woodward but was unable to catch up to him. When the deputy reached the area of Lord Fairfax Highway south of Annfield Road he observed that a crash had taken place and immediately called for emergency crews to respond to the scene. The distance between the location where Woodward was pulled over and the site of the crash is about 1.2 miles.
The crash remains under investigation by Trooper D.R. Gray.
State police were assisted at the crash scene by its Division 2 Crash Reconstruction Team, the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and the Clarke County Fire and EMS Department.
