WINCHESTER — The Winchester Parking Authority is considering ways to address the need for more parking on the southern end of the Loudoun Street Mall.
“That is an underserved area,” authority Chairman Dick Helm said at the group’s Thursday morning meeting. “Let’s keep our eyes and ears open.”
The conversation started when Winchester Facilities Maintenance and Parking Division Manager Corey MacKnight said the parking lot behind and beside Hable’s Real Estate at 49 S. Loudoun St. has been sold, and new owner Scott Rosenfeld wants to renegotiate the monthly lease that allows the Parking Authority to offer 31 metered spaces for mall patrons.
“He originally said he thought we were getting away with highway robbery,” MacKnight said.
Rosenfeld wants to raise the monthly rent for the lot from $538 to $1,500, but the authority quickly rejected his proposal.
“The [monthly] revenue off that lot isn’t $1,500,” authority member William Armstrong said.
Helm said the authority isn’t willing to pay more than $538 per month. If Rosenfeld does not want to continue the lease at its current rate, the authority would lose access to the 31 parking spaces.
This is happening at a time when Braddock Street Autopark, the closest public garage to the Hable lot and the facility most commonly used by Loudoun Street Mall shoppers, is nearing capacity. In June, 98% of the autopark’s 200 monthly spaces were rented, according to Parking Authority usage reports.
A new, privately operated garage with up to 180 spaces is proposed for Cameron Square, a mixed-use complex envisioned at the former Winchester Towers site north of the Loudoun Street Mall. While the developer has said the public will be allowed to use the garage, Helm said most spaces will be occupied by tenants and will not do much to ease downtown’s growing need for parking.
MacKnight said Braddock Street Autopark, which opened in 1972 and is the oldest of the authority’s four parking garages, was designed so that an extra floor with additional spaces could be added to the top of the facility.
“It’s going to cost an astronomical amount of money [to add another floor],” MacKnight said. “Just the crane is $100,000.”
The garage would also need structural improvements before it could be expanded, he added.
Another option would be to demolish Braddock Street Autopark and build a new, larger facility, MacKnight said.
If the Parking Authority decides to renovate or rebuild the garage, Helm said, “It would be horribly disruptive” because construction would shut down nearby streets for an extended period of time.
However, neither option would address the need for more public parking on the mall’s southern end.
Authority member Howard Manheimer asked if a parking lot at 116 S. Braddock St. that is owned and operated by Braddock Street United Methodist Church would be big enough to accommodate a parking garage.
“Might be close,” MacKnight said of the property that is less than a block from the Hable lot.
“It may be time to talk to them about the possibility,” Helm said.
For now, everything is speculative. Helm said extensive feasibility studies would need to be performed before the authority gives serious consideration to a new or expanded parking facility.
MacKnight and Helm said it costs $13,000 to $20,000 per space to build or expand a garage, and the Parking Authority would have to fund the project through a bond issuance.
Helm could not predict when the authority might be ready to add to the city’s public parking availability.
“We’re not going to take property to build a parking garage,” he said. “If somebody were to come to us and say, ‘Let’s try to work something out,’ we’d jump on that pretty quick. That’s what we’re here for.”
Attending Thursday morning’s Winchester Parking Authority meeting in the George Washington Autopark on North Cameron Street were Chairman Dick Helm, Vice Chairman Howard Manheimer and member William Armstrong. Mike Miller and Ben Weber were absent.
