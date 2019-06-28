WINCHESTER — One month in and all is well.
That was the word Thursday morning from the Winchester Parking Authority as members discussed the conversion to a capacity parking system in the four downtown autoparks.
"I haven't had any complaints so far," Winchester Facilities Maintenance and Parking Division Manager Corey MacKnight said.
The switch to capacity parking, which eliminated designated parking spaces and allowed monthly and hourly parkers to select their own spaces anywhere in the garages on a first-come, first-served basis, was phased in starting in March with the George Washington Autopark. The process concluded on June 1 with the Court Square Autopark.
Winchester maintenance staff have painted over the "Rented" stencils that were above the previously reserved parking spots in the garages, MacKnight said, and "we're going to come up with additional signage letting people know they're allowed to go above the first floor."
Change can be hard, though, and MacKnight said some long-time garage users are still parking in their previously reserved spots on the garages' upper floors.
"If you're comfortable with that space and it's available, you can continue to park there," he said.
The hourly rate for the four downtown autoparks is 50 cents, which is capped at $10 per day. Spaces can also be leased for $50 a month.
Also at Thursday's Parking Authority meeting, MacKnight reported that a total of $39,505 in parking revenues were collected during the 92nd Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival's Grand Feature Parade, Firefighters' Parade and Bloomin' Wine Fest.
"I'm actually pretty impressed with that number, considering the weather we had," MacKnight said, referring to heavy rain that fell before and during the Firefighters' Parade on May 3.
Showers also fell during the first day of the Bloomin' Wine Fest on April 26, but the sun returned for the event's second day. Sunshine also prevailed during the Grand Feature Parade on May 4.
About $38,000 was generated by special autopark rates of $10 per day on April 26 and 27, and $15 a day on May 3 and 4. An additional $1,425 was derived from the authority's two parking lots on Braddock Street.
Total festival-related revenues this year were $3,135 higher than last year, MacKnight said.
Attending Thursday morning’s Winchester Parking Authority meeting in the George Washington Autopark on North Cameron Street were Chairman Dick Helm, Vice Chairman Howard Manheimer and member William Armstrong. Mike Miller and Ben Weber were absent.
