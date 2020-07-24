WINCHESTER — In its first meeting since March, the city’s Parking Authority agreed on Thursday to pay $500,000 for the replacement and installation of new automated equipment at the entrances and exits to its four downtown garages.
“It’s way past time for these things to be replaced,” Winchester Facilities Maintenance and Parking Division Manager Corey MacKnight said.
MacKnight said the existing equipment has had a variety of problems for quite some time. For example, a software glitch in August 2018 attempted to charge one person $4,000 for a single day’s parking, while others were erroneously charged up to $20 for an hour or two.
Earlier this year, the Parking Authority issued a request for proposal (RFP) seeking bids from manufacturers interested in replacing the automated equipment. Four firms responded to the RFP and made presentations to the authority in March.
But the COVID-19 pandemic that swept into the Northern Shenandoah Valley in mid-March forced the authority to cancel its next three monthly meetings, leaving the status of the equipment replacements in limbo.
On Thursday morning, Parking Authority members were finally able to meet again in an office at the George Washington Autopark. They announced their intent to award the $500,000 contract to Designa, a German firm that specializes in parking management equipment.
If all goes according to plan, MacKnight said it will take 10 weeks to build the new equipment for Winchester’s four downtown autoparks — George Washington, Braddock, Loudoun and Court Square. That would clear the way for installations to begin late this year or early next year.
As an added bonus, all four garages will also receive walk-up pay stations that allow customers to pay for their hourly parking before they reach the exit gates. Currently, MacKnight said, Braddock Autopark is the only downtown facility that has such a device.
The authority won’t have to assume any debt to buy the new equipment.
“We have the money in reserve,” MacKnight said.
The hourly parking rate in the George Washington, Loudoun and Court Square autoparks is 50 cents. The price is $1 per hour in the Braddock Autopark, which is the most heavily used of the four garages. Spaces can also be rented in the garages on a monthly basis.
For more information, visit winchesterva.gov/parking.
