WINCHESTER — While 2021 has been challenging for construction and business development in most parts of the country, Winchester has fared remarkably well.
That's according to Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger, who said on Tuesday the city has prospered despite supply chain issues, material shortages and rising prices.
"Winchester as a whole has been extremely solid," Hershberger said. "The numbers across the board have been up in terms of tax revenues generated, and we've seen tremendous interest from people wanting to invest in Winchester."
Hershberger is staff liaison to the city's Economic Development Authority, an independent, self-sustaining government agency tasked with bolstering Winchester's tax base by shepherding development of properties that otherwise may be overlooked due to cost, condition or location. The EDA generates its own money by collecting fees on loans, bonds and other forms of financial assistance that it issues to private businesses, then uses those revenues to create incentives that make difficult development projects more financially feasible.
An example is the former Winchester Towers site at the corner of North Cameron and East Piccadilly streets. The EDA bought and cleared the property in 2016 for an estimated $1.2 million with the hope of having the rundown apartment building that once stood there replaced with a new structure that would enhance downtown Winchester and generate taxes for the city's coffers. It took five years, but the EDA finally sold the site two months ago to Lynx Ventures Inc. of Richmond for $325,000.
While the EDA lost a significant amount of money on the deal, Hershberger said that's OK because its mission is to build the city's tax base, not to make a profit. Lynx is proposing a major residential and commercial development that will encompass the Winchester Towers site and span nearly two blocks on North Cameron Street, generating tens of thousands of dollars per year in real estate, personal property and sales taxes.
Selling the Towers site was a major achievement for the EDA, but Hershberger said it was definitely not the authority's only victory in 2021:
- In July, the EDA issued a loan to Front Royal Brewing Co. allowing it to expand its beer-making operations beyond Warren County into a portion of the former Winchester Star building at 2 N. Kent St. If current plans hold, the brewery in March will start producing a line of beers with the brand name Vibrissa and operate a family-friendly taproom with an assortment of pub foods, a gift shop and a lounge.
- In August, a Downtown Investment Grant program was introduced by the EDA and Winchester's Old Town Advancement Commission to offer qualified property owners on East and West Piccadilly streets — particularly the one-block portion between North Loudoun and North Cameron streets — up to $4,150 each for building facade enhancements. The goal was to improve the overall appearance of Piccadilly Street in Old Town Winchester.
- Earlier this month, the EDA facilitated the sale of a long-dormant cheese processing plant at 801 N. Kent St. to Minnesota-based TFC Poultry LLC, which plans on using the factory to process turkey thighs beginning in the third quarter of 2022. Officials have said the company will create more than 100 new jobs at the site.
"I think 2021 has been a great recovery year from what we experienced in 2020," Hershberger said. "Hopefully we're poised to roll into 2022 with a full head of steam for Winchester's economy."
