WINCHESTER — Leaves in the Northern Shenandoah Valley will start displaying autumn colors two to three weeks earlier than usual this year.
According to the 2021 Fall Foliage Prediction Map published by smokymountains.com, which the nation’s hospitality industry relies on to determine peak travel times for tourists, fall colors in the Winchester area will be at their best by Oct. 11.
Traditionally, autumn leaves are most colorful locally from late October through early November, so Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Justin Kerns is encouraging local hotels, restaurants and attractions to start preparing now for the early arrival of so-called “leaf peepers.”
“People are absolutely going to be traveling, looking for adventures in the outdoor vista and the overall outdoor experience,” Kerns said on Monday.
With the COVID-19 pandemic tarnishing the appeal of vacations spent in close quarters with lots of people, leaf peeping provides a safe getaway alternative. Travelers don’t have to assemble in large, potentially unsafe crowds in order to drive or hike through the Northern Shenandoah Valley and enjoy the autumnal palette.
“We were very strong last year in the fall,” Kerns said about the number of people who came to see the region’s changing leaves. “According to our data, they’ll come and they’ll stay here in Winchester for a night or two as part of a longer, seven- or 10-day trip throughout the Shenandoah Valley and further south.”
However, Kerns said the early color change this season could catch some prospective visitors off guard. Reservations for hotels, beds and breakfasts and short-term rentals are already coming in and many lodging establishments could be fully booked by the time leaves peak on Oct. 11. Also, if travelers don’t take note of the earlier-than-usual autumnal display, they may roll into the region after the peak display is over.
According to the State University of New York’s College of Environmental Science and Forestry, leaves change color in the autumn as falling temperatures and shorter days cause chlorophyll to break down. This process fades the green color of leaves and allows other pigments to stand out, turning the vegetation yellow, orange, red and purple.
A variety of stress factors — insects, disease, heat, drought or heavy rains — can cause leaves to start changing weeks, even months ahead of schedule.
In the Northern Shenandoah Valley, the likely culprit for this year’s early display is heat. According to Weather Underground’s climate data for Winchester, every day in August was at least 5 degrees hotter than that day’s average temperature. The month’s hottest day was Aug. 12, when the mercury climbed to 99 degrees Fahrenheit — 14 degrees hotter than that day’s historic average temperature of 85 degrees.
As for precipitation, Weather Underground reports that as of Monday morning, a total of 4.9 inches of rain had fallen on Winchester during the month of August. That surpasses the month’s average total of 3.1 inches and is expected to go even higher today as the remnants of Hurricane Ida bring the possibility of heavy showers and thunderstorms to the region.
