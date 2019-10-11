WINCHESTER — “We typically do a fabulous job with celebrating younger persons,” Melissa Fortner said. “Today, I would like to add seniors to that spectrum.”
Fortner, executive director of The Village at Orchard Ridge in Frederick County, welcomed more than 100 people to the retirement and assisted-living community off Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50) for Thursday afternoon’s unveiling of 18 seniors nominated for the new Stellar 7 Over 70 Awards.
The awards, created by The Village at Orchard Ridge, celebrate Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County residents who continue to make vital community contributions in their golden years.
Rebecca Lipscomb, sales director at Orchard Ridge and a member of the Stellar 7 Over 70 planning committee, said the awards should combat common misconceptions about senior citizens.
“We’ve all heard and seen these myths of ageism that seniors are withdrawn, they are slow and inactive, they’re ill and sickly, they are not engaged, they live in a world of limitations and constraints where they are defined by their age,” Lipscomb said.
The 18 nominees for Stellar 7 Over 70 Awards debunk those myths, she said.
A call for nominations was recently sent out to Orchard Ridge staff and residents, as well as civic and faith-based organizations in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Nominees selected for the inaugural Stellar 7 Over 70 Awards are:
Charlie Beeler, who has been volunteering with the Highland Food Pantry since 1984.
Douglas Butler, a community advocate who has not missed a weekly meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Winchester for 70 years.
Suzanne Conrad, a supporter and member of numerous business, civic and religious organizations and chairwoman of the Blue Ridge Democratic Women Committee.
Stephen Culbert, who has been involved with various foundations and community organizations for more than 50 years.
Susan Dailey, a community leader who runs the Village Specialty Shoppe at The Village at Orchard Ridge.
Vicky Edwards, the longest-tenured volunteer with Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area and dean of the nonprofit’s computer program.
Sandra Jones, who gives her time to various community endeavors and volunteers at the Godfrey-Miller Fellowship Center in Winchester.
Diedra Kriewald, a Methodist minister revered as a mentor, scholar and community leader.
Ruth McGlaun, who inspires and brings joy to others through volunteer work at her church and Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester.
Cookie Oates, who has amassed 36,500 volunteer hours at Winchester Medical Center and its Hurst Hospitality House.
Jacquetta Owen, an educatorwho has enriched the lives of children and adults.
Judy Paige-Grim, who has volunteered and raised money for community organizations for 50 years.
Mae Fern Perry, a 104-year-old woman with an adventurous spirit and infectiously positive attitude who continues to volunteer and support her church.
Cheryl Reames, the volunteer coordinator of the Greater Winchester Area Parkinson’s Support Group.
Lee Stone, a retired pastor, former high school basketball coach and military veteran whose volunteer work includes helping at the Winchester Rescue Mission.
John Tyson, a member of the Shenandoah University School of Business Advisory Board and volunteer with the university’s Leadership and Mentoring Program.
James R. Wilkins Jr., who, since turning 70, raised $10 million for the Winchester Medical Center Cancer Foundation and $25 million for Shenandoah University’s athletic and community center, which is named in his honor.
Joseph Young, an avid bicyclist who pedals 125 miles a week and is a member of the Winchester Wheelmen.
“All of the individuals nominated are an integral part of the community,” said Larry Bradshaw, president and CEO of National Lutheran Communities and Services, which oversees The Village at Orchard Ridge. “It makes Winchester the special place that it is.”
Lipscomb said a selection committee will choose the seven recipients of this year’s Stellar 7 Over 70 Awards, which will be presented during a Nov. 7 luncheon at The George Washington Hotel in downtown Winchester.
For more information or to purchase tickets for the awards presentation, visit thevillageatorchardridge.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.