MIDDLETOWN — Janelle Washington got teary-eyed Thursday when she saw copies of the book she illustrated, "Choosing Brave," displayed at Laurel Ridge Community College.
That's because it was the first time the Alexandria artist had seen copies of the book emblazoned with stickers advertising some of the major awards she has won since the title was published in September, including a prestigious Caldecott Honor and the Coretta Scott King/Steptoe New Talent Award.
"I almost cried," Washington said about her response to seeing the stickers. "It was really an astounding feeling."
Washington, an accomplished paper-cut and silhouette artist whose work has been displayed at the Smithsonian Institution, Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art, Children's National Hospital and elsewhere, was at Laurel Ridge on Thursday to speak with students, meet local fans and display some of her paper-cut and silhouette artwork, including images that were created for the book.
"Choosing Brave: How Mamie Till-Mobley and Emmett Till Sparked the Civil Rights Movement" is a children's book that tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley, whose 14-year-old son Emmett's brutal 1955 murder in Mississippi was racially motivated. Emmett Till's death, coupled with the acquittal of two white men who later confessed to the crime, was a catalyst for America's civil rights movement of the 1950s and '60s.
It is the first book Washington has illustrated.
"I was contacted by the [book's] editor at Roaring Brook Press," which is an imprint of Macmillan Publishers, Washington said. "Somehow she saw my artwork online — I have a website that has everything I do — and she felt like my silhouettes would work well to help tell Mamie's story."
The book's author is Angela Joy of California. When Washington was asked about her working partnership with Joy, she said there really wasn't one. The two never spoke during the book's creation, relying instead on editors at Roaring Book Press to serve as intermediaries every time Washington submitted an illustration.
"I didn't meet Angela until the book was published and we went to a conference together," Washington said with a laugh. "She's a very nice lady."
Truth be told, Washington really didn't have to talk to Joy because the power of the author's text provided her with more than enough artistic inspiration.
"I read the manuscript and I was in tears by what Angela Joy wrote and how she wrote the story," Washington said. "I could visualize some of the pages coming alive. It just really touched me."
Washington said her biggest challenge with the "Choosing Brave" project was creating child-friendly artwork for a book about a 14-year-old's murder and his mother's subsequent decision to display the boy's mutilated body in an open casket so the world could see the brutality of racism. After giving it some thought, the artist realized her silhouettes could depict death and the effects of racist Jim Crow laws without getting graphic.
"You can just use a silhouette to evoke a lot of emotions and feelings about what's going on," Washington said. "I wanted the artwork to complement what was there [in Joy's text] instead of showing every single thing that she had described."
Now that "Choosing Brave" has introduced Washington to the world of publishing, she said her agent is on the lookout for other manuscripts that could be enhanced with her illustrations. She also has a solo show of her artwork planned for August at a gallery in Brooklyn, Maryland.
To learn more about Washington and her art, visit washingtoncuts.com.
