STEPHENS CITY — Police say a 12-year-old student urinating in a bathroom at Robert E. Aylor Middle School was grabbed by another student who photographed the boy's penis and put the image on Snapchat.
“The victim was not consenting to the images being taken,” Julian K. Berger, a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputy and Aylor school resource officer, wrote in a search warrant affidavit. “He was being held from behind by [the suspect] when the image was taken.”
The affidavit was filed on Friday in Frederick County Circuit Court. It seeks two electronic devices from the home of a girl to whom the suspect allegedly sent the photo. Berger wrote that the girl's mother said her husband would check the phone but was unwilling to surrender it to police or the other device, a description of which was not provided.
Berger wrote that he was told on March 16 by the suspect that he'd sent "unsolicited pornographic images" of the other boy to the girl through Snapchat. Snapchat is a phone app popular with young people for exchanging images, texts and videos that typically disappear after 10 seconds. However, the time stamp and user details remain. Berger said he was able to confirm the image had been sent by checking the suspect's Snapchat account.
Berger didn't say when the incident occurred or who contacted police or school staff before he questioned the suspect.
Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland didn't immediately return a call on Wednesday. It's unknown if the suspect has been charged over the incident. Steve Edwards, Frederick County Public Schools spokesman, also was unable to be reached on whether the suspect is facing any disciplinary actions.
