WINCHESTER — How much is too much?
That was the primary question raised by City Council on Tuesday night when it debated the fate of a proposal to convert a historic Amherst Street home into a bed and breakfast that could host dozens of outdoor events per year.
Developer Bill McIntosh wants to operate the B&B with seven guest rooms at the 149-year-old Selma Mansion at 514 Amherst St., located on a 5-acre parcel in a Residential Office (RO-1) zoning district with a Historic Winchester District overlay.
“If this item had been brought to us just as a bed and breakfast, it would have been a slam dunk,” Mayor David Smith said.
But McIntosh also wants to use the Selma Mansion property for outdoor events such as weddings, reunions, private parties, corporate functions and so on. Some of those events could attract up to 200 people.
“Without the outdoor events, the business model is not viable,” McIntosh told the Winchester Planning Commission last month.
Originally, he wanted permission to host up to 125 outdoor events per year, but he has since dialed that number back to 75. There would be a maximum of 20 events per year with crowds of 100 to 200 people, 25 events per year with 50 to 99 attendees and 30 events per year with up to 49 people in attendance.
Neighbors of Selma Mansion have expressed concerns about the noise and traffic that could be created by the outdoor events, especially those with up to 200 attendees. While McIntosh has ensured council that measures would be taken to minimize noise and traffic impacts, some councilors were still reluctant to approve his proposal.
“I think it’s a great purpose, I love the project, but I have a lot of citizens complaining or concerned about the noise,” Councilor Les Veach said. “I don’t see how I could support it at this time.”
Mayor David Smith agreed: “I’m finding it very hard to fathom 200 people on this property with their cars. ... It’s a good project but right now, there are too many variables.”
Councilor Corey Sullivan was more receptive to the proposal, saying McIntosh isn’t asking to do anything that isn’t already occurring in the Amherst Street neighborhood.
“There’s a strip mall across the street that’s commercial; there’s a doctor’s office beside it that’s commercial. Up Amherst Street, there’s the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, which has a lot of events,” Councilor Corey Sullivan said. “It’s difficult for me not to support it because of that.”
Councilors Richard Bell and Kim Herbstritt also expressed support for the proposal, but said they would be more comfortable if the maximum number of participants at any event be capped at 150.
If council approves the conditional-use permit request, Bell said he would favor regular reviews by city staff to make sure the outdoor events do not become a nuisance to neighbors. This would give McIntosh an opportunity to “prove himself,” Bell said, and give Winchester the flexibility to rescind its approval if the business does not comply with council’s conditions.
“I’m willing to give the applicant a chance to try,” Sullivan said.
Herbstritt suggested tabling the item for 30 days to give McIntosh an opportunity to decide if he would be amenable to periodic reviews and if he would be willing to cap event attendance at 150 participants. Council unanimously supported her motion, meaning discussions about the proposal will resume at the panel’s Feb. 23 business meeting.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, which was conducted via videoconference, were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Judy McKiernan, Evan Clark, Les Veach, Corey Sullivan, Richard Bell and Phillip Milstead.
