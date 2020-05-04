Jaxon Milburn turned 1 on Wednesday, celebrating in a way that’s not typical for most children.
Sitting in a high chair in his front yard, Jaxon smiled while friends and family drove past his home in Charles Town, West Virginia, waving to the birthday boy, cheering him on and celebrating his life.
“He’s been doing great,” said his mother, Sharelle Milburn, 30. “He’s a little miracle baby.”
A year ago, Jaxon’s day of birth was very different. Though filled with joy for his successful birth, it was also filled with fear and uncertainty. Jaxon was born at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), where a team of medical experts was prepared to treat his diagnosis of Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia (CDH).
CDH is a life-threatening birth defect of the diaphragm that allows abdominal organs to push into the chest cavity.
Sharelle Milburn and her husband, Bryan, had already been through months of uncertainty since learning in late December 2018 that their son might not make it. But although initially cautioned by doctors to consider terminating what would likely be a futile pregnancy, they persisted.
They researched the diagnosis, asked questions in online support groups and ultimately found that the medical team at CHOP might be able to help. He went from a 50% chance that doctors gave him in Winchester to an 85-90% chance at life from CHOP. His chances were better both because of the team’s experience with CDH at CHOP but also because of his type of diagnosis.
Their son, it turned out, had a “perfectly healthy heart which was just misplaced due to the CDH,” Sharelle Milburn recalled. He also had two working kidneys, despite what an earlier ultrasound seemed to show.
“I think there definitely needs to be more awareness put out there about this by doctors,” Milburn said.
“It just makes me wonder how many families go through with termination rather than seek out help, just because of how it was pushed on us,” she said.
The Milburns, who have two older children, Kynleigh, 6, and Hudson 2, first learned of Jaxon’s heart defect during a routine appointment at a Winchester OB-GYN office. They expected to see an ultrasound of their son’s progress and instead were told by the doctor that the scan showed abnormalities.
“The biggest thing he noticed was the shift in the heart all the way to the right side which he referred to as dextrocardia,” Milburn recalled in a story she recently wrote of Jaxon’s experience and emailed to The Winchester Star.
“[The doctor] told me he did not specialize in high-risk pregnancies or birth defects so we would need to see a maternal fetal medicine specialist for further evaluation,” she wrote.
Later speaking with a specialist, Milburn said she was asked how she felt about terminating the pregnancy.
“Stunned and taken aback at how the conversation started, we had a hard time processing anything that was said thereafter,” she wrote.
The specialist told them Jaxon might have CDH, a diagnosis the doctor had seen only one other time in 20 years.
Milburn had been tested early on for the likelihood of genetic or chromosomal abnormalities, “and those results were normal,” she recalled. “I shared with [the doctor] that I had pneumonia very early on in my pregnancy (around 7 weeks to be exact) and had to be hospitalized for it.”
Milburn was told the defect could have happened as a result of having pneumonia and being on various antibiotics to treat it.
“She told us this was a very complex medical condition that doesn’t have a very promising survival rate,” Milburn recalled.
Determined to follow through with the pregnancy, the couple researched their options, learning about CHOP and eventually getting better news. In addition to Jaxon’s healthy heart, he also had two working kidneys.
“Bryan and I felt such a sigh of relief after hearing those words,” Milburn wrote.
Dr. N. Scott Adzick, surgeon-in-chief in the Department of Surgery and founder and director of CHOP’s Center for Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment, told them Jaxon had “a much more fighting chance at not only surviving but surviving and living a normal life,” Milburn recalled.
He also told them their son is “one of the better cases of [CDH] they have seen and gave him about an 85-90% chance of survival.”
Jaxon was born at CHOP on April 29, 2019, and immediately resuscitated, intubated and hooked up to monitors and machines, his mother recalled.
Hospital staff let the family look at him and take pictures before wheeling him into the NICU.
“It was the strangest thing not to be able to hold your newborn baby,” Milburn wrote.
Jaxon spent weeks in the NICU, including time on an ECMO life support machine that cycles the baby’s blood and serves as a heart and lung bypass to give the lungs and heart time to rest.
The Milburns finally held their baby on June 1, and he was discharged on Aug. 4
A CDH diagnosis is about as common as cystic fibrosis or spina bifida, Milburn said on Friday.
“It’s not talked about as often,” she said, but “you have the same chance of getting it”
The National Institutes of Health report cystic fibrosis as occurring once in every 2,500 to 3,500 white newborns. Spina bifida happens in 1,500 and 2,000 babies out of about 4 million births, it says.
CDH happens in one out of every 2,200 babies.
“[Jaxon] will probably have lifelong medical issues,” Milburn said. “His left lung is a lot smaller than his right.”
However, she said the lungs can keep growing until a child is 8, “So it could catch up.”
Before bringing Jaxon home, the Milburns needed to have a pediatrician lined up, which was also a struggle.
“He’s a little bit more complex than other babies,” Milburn said.
“Winchester Pediatric Clinic took him on without any hesitation ever,” she said. “They’ve been so willing to learn about his care and things he needs.”
She’s also grateful for the nurses at CHOP who quickly became on a first-name basis with the Milburns. In February, Jaxon returned to Philadelphia for an appointment to treat an infection from eczema.
“They’re just impressed with him,” Milburn said. “They can’t believe that he was at one time the sickest baby in the NICU.”
Now he’s all smiles, she said. “He’s by far my happiest baby.”
