WINCHESTER — To give health professions students practice working with children, Shenandoah University has introduced a “baby lab.”
On Monday, students circulated through three rooms with two babies in each. At one station, students had to figure out how to get babies to roll onto their stomachs, using toys to entice them. At another stop, students balanced babies on their legs to test their ability to stand. Other activities included checking heart rates and measuring head circumferences. Participating babies are children of SU staff or alumni.
“We’re trying to teach [the students] what typical development is for an infant from both gross motor, oral motor and fine motor skills,” said Andrea Fergus, a Shenandoah University physical therapy professor.
Physical therapy students will soon begin working with preschool and school-aged children. They also will work with atypical patients ranging in age from infant to teenager, some of whom may live with conditions such as cerebral palsy or Down syndrome.
“If they understand what posture movement is needed in typical development, then they’ll be able to facilitate that movement in an atypical child,” Fergus explained.
Monday’s class wasn’t all baby coos and baby smiles. There also was a good amount of crying, which gave the students a chance to comfort an unhappy baby.
Emily Conrad, 23, a second-year physical therapy student at SU, said she learned about the different reflexes and muscle tones in babies depending on their age. She also observed how babies react when they are held a certain way or when they interact with a caregiver.
These types of hands-on lessons are “extremely beneficial,” Conrad said. “It’s completely different than just seeing things or hearing things through lecture. It gives me something to put in my mind and it just programs differently in my mind better.”
Sam Johnson, 27, a second-year physical therapy student, said the experience helps him and other students decide if they want to pursue working with children when they become physical therapists.
Scott Spriggs, SU’s vice president for recruitment and marketing, volunteered his 15-week-old son, Corbin, to take part in baby lab.
Spriggs said he will receive a progress report card for Corbin, just as if he was a patient.
