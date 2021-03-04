WINCHESTER — The non-fatal overdose of a baby led to the arrest of the baby's parents on Friday.
Jennifer Elizabeth Jones said she mistakenly gave her 8-month-old daughter liquid methadone instead of liquid Tylenol in her home in the 600 block of Winchester's Smithfield Avenue, according to police. The girl had to be hospitalized for several days, but has been released, according to a Wednesday email from Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Capt. Amanda R. Behan. She said neither Jones or Curtis Gene Newnum III, the girl's father, have current custody of the child, but she wouldn't say who has custody.
Behan said the methadone was prescribed to Jones. She said drugs and drug paraphenalia were seized from the home.
Jones, 39, was charged with child abuse/neglect. The 42-year-old Newnum, who also lives in the home, was charged with child abuse/neglect and violation of a protective order. Behan said Newnum was charged because the protective order stated he was supposed to supervise visits between Jones and the baby and he left the baby with Jones and left the home.
Jones was released on a $2,500 bond and Newnum was released on his own recognizance. Both are due in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 9 a.m. on April 14.
Not here to defend anyone who gives drugs to kids, accidentally or otherwise, but hearing pitiless condemnation from a person who uses his avatar to promote a corrupt, treasonous, disgraced, twice impeached former president is a little ironic. I think the message here is: keep all your crimes white collar, folks.
AMEN!
I see your ADHD is acting up. Take your meds and try to focus on the topic at hand, mkay?
God you scare me
Remove the child from ever seeing her worthless drug addicted parents again. They are losers. They'd rather take drugs than be productive members of society. Plenty of folks are ready and willing to adopt. Disgusting filthy dopeheads![angry]
There is absolutely no excuse for this. These people should be operated on so that they can never have another child. The next time will probably be fatal.
Must be nice to be so perfect. God bless. 🙄
Never said or claimed I was, but I sure as heck would never do something like these losers did. They don't deserve any pity.
It's nice to pick and choose who deserves compassion and who doesn't, huh? Yours is a dog eat dog world, and what a sad place to be.
I live in the real world, and do not demand some sort of socialist utopia from my government. I don't count on the government to take care of me, I take care of me.
