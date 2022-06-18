HARRISONBURG — The hills have been alive with the sound of baroque music this week for a unique festival created 30 years ago, bringing orchestral talent from across the country to Harrisonburg.
This year, the Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival, founded at Eastern Mennonite University in the early 1990s, includes featured performer Michael Partington, a classical guitarist who is artist in residence and director of the guitar program at University of Washington in Seattle.
This year’s festival began Sunday, with the first of three main concerts in EMU’s Lehman Auditorium. All events highlight German composer Johann Sebastian Bach’s own eclectic style while incorporating works from diverse artists that reflect Bach’s innovative spirit, said David Berry, a featured artist in the festival, associate professor of music at EMU and director of the school of music at EMU.
“Bach is sort of what pulls everything together,” Berry said. “[He] drew from so many different influences from his time. He never traveled very far from his home. He just picked up so many different styles and types of music and somehow found his way to have his own voice.”
Holding the position of artistic director from the first festival through this year, Ken Nafziger, 80, said he plans to retire from the role at the end of this year’s festival. (In May, Nafgizer also retired as artistic director of the choral group Winchester Musica Viva after 26 years.)
The Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival was inspired by Nafziger’s stories of classical music festivals on the West Coast. With the encouragement of Joseph Lapp, president of Eastern Mennonite University at the time, Nafziger, now professor emeritus of music at EMU, said he became artistic director of the festival.
Partington, who knows Nafziger from West Coast music festivals, said he travels across the country to perform in the Bach Festival for two reasons.
“One is to work with Ken, because he’s such a great person to work and a great musician and a super nice human being,” Partington said. “[Two is] the level of musicianship of the orchestra players here is really high and kind of the community this festival has, it’s kind of like a family that comes together once a year.”
A “swan song” of sorts, Nafziger will conduct one of his favorite pieces, Bach’s Mass in B Minor, at 7:30 p.m. today in EMU’s Lehman Auditorium. The festival will conclude on Sunday with a Lepzig Service at 11 a.m. in the Lehman Auditorium.
Considered one of the greatest compositions of all time, Nafziger said the Mass is a combination of parts that Bach wrote at different parts of his life.
“It’s just sort of an acme or a zenith point of baroque music,” Nafziger said. “It’s excellent. Its performance, its structure, its expressiveness. I am delighted to be able to do it with this choir and this orchestra.”
Nafziger passes the baton to Berry, who will take over as artistic director.
“I think it’s time to let somebody else do it and take it in a new direction,” Nafziger said. “Lots of others besides myself have found it a valuable cultural experience for the Shenandoah Valley and that its continuation is not dependent on my being there [is] a real honor.”
To view the festival schedule, visit svbachfestival.org.
