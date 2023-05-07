WINCHESTER — It's a wrap!
The 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival came to a close Sunday evening following a busy weekend blessed by sunshine and moderate spring temperatures.
"It went really well," a proud but exhausted festival president, Sharen Gromling, said on Sunday as she prepared to attend Apple Blossom's final weekend event, a concert by contemporary Christian artists Michael W. Smith and Cochran and Co. at the Tolley Dental Zone in Shenandoah University's James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics and Events Center. "The community really came together to support our events, to support our festivities. There were so many people out at the parades this year — it was great to see everybody."
Gromling said it takes countless hours to organize each year's festival, a Herculean task that would not be possible were it not for the dedication of the staff, volunteers and businesses who support the nonprofit organization.
"This position gets a lot of credit for the work of thousands," the festival president said. "The volunteers, our sponsors and our little tiny staff — oh my, the hard work that they do is just so appreciated."
Michael W. Smith and the frontman of Cochran and Co., Michael Cochran, were just two of the nationally known celebrities who participated in this year's Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. Others included co-Grand Marshals Brian Sullivan and Kate Flannery, Firefighters' Marshal Kenny Wallace, co-Sports Marshals Eric Dickerson and Nazeeh Johnson, and special guests Sean Astin, Gary Clark, Noah Thompson, Hunter Girl, Kellye Cash and more.
"Oh my gosh, they were so invested in our community," Gromling said. "I was so happy about that."
For festival Executive Director Brad Veach, the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival marked the first time he was able to oversee the event without the looming specter of COVID-19.
Veach was named executive director in November 2019, just four months before the onset of the pandemic that resulted in the cancellation of the springtime festival in 2020. The 94th festival in 2021 was severely scaled back — no parades, no queen, etc. — and last year's 95th festival was a full-blown affair, but some potential attendees stayed away due to lingering coronavirus concerns.
This year's festival, in a sense, received a clean bill of health. During Wednesday's Valley Health Business at the Bloom luncheon, Winchester Medical Center President Tonya Smith said that morning was the first moment in three years that the hospital on Amherst Street was not treating a COVID-19 patient.
"I won't say it's behind us but it's no longer in our daily minds as a constant thing we're dealing with," Veach said of the pandemic. "The crowds were tremendous and folks were out having a good time at all of our events. I think people were back in full bloom. It was great to see everybody."
For the first time in its history, the festival also provided the backdrop for an independent movie, "Miss Valentine," that was shot at various Apple Blossom events and, on Saturday, at a South Washington Street home located along the Grand Feature Parade route.
"It was kind of fun having them drop in and film," Veach said, noting the crew was incredibly easy to work with and kept festival officials and volunteers informed and involved with all shooting activities. "I think folks that were participating in events also thought it was kind of cool that there was a film taking place with the backdrop being the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. ... They were like, 'Oh my gosh, there's an actual movie going on.'"
"Miss Valentine," which is being produced in partnership with Shenandoah University, is expected to wrap production in the coming days and will start shopping for a distributor. It stars actors Paris Berelc ("Alexa and Katie," "Mighty Med"), Luke Benward ("How to Eat Fried Worms," "Girl vs. Monster") and Marilu Henner ("Taxi," "Evening Shade"), and includes guest appearances by Flannery and former Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Queen Ali Astin.
By Sunday evening, when the concert at Shenandoah University had ended and the Apple Blossom carnival and midway were being carted away, Veach and Gromling were already looking ahead to next spring's 97th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
It will be Gromling's second and final opportunity to run the show. She explained there are seven Apple Blossom vice presidents that each work their way up until they get an opportunity to serve a two-year term as president. That means Gromling waited 14 years for her term.
"It's quite a journey," she said. "For me, it's actually my 43rd year because I had been the director of the [festival's] Queen's Dinner for about two decades, so that was a long time of volunteering before I started going through the seven VP chairs."
This year, Gromling said she and Veach tried to attend all 50 Apple Blossom events — 42 of which occurred within the 10-day period from April 28 to Sunday — to take note of what worked and what could use improvement.
Additionally, Gromling said, "We've already started the process of networking with our agents to help us bring in celebrities for next year, so the planning began well before this one was over."
