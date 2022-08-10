Latest AP News
Local News
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
WINCHESTER — City Council decided on Tuesday to set aside, at least for now, any proposed changes to Winchester’s ordinance restricting the possession of guns on city property.
- JJanney
-
- 0
The Frederick County government announced Tuesday that is has swapped the collection containers for paper and plastic jugs and bottle recycling. County staff says it is much more efficient to collect mixed paper in the smaller containers and plastic jugs, bottles and jars in the larger, blue…
Tuesday, August 09, 2022
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board is searching for an interim at-large board member to replace Karen Anderson Holman, who resigned July 14 after accepting a job precluding her from being an elected official.
- By CHARLES PAULLIN For The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 2
Saying she wants to give voters a choice on Election Day, Democrat Emily Scott is running again to unseat Republican Todd Gilbert, this time for the newly created 33rd House of Delegates seat.
Monday, August 08, 2022
- By MICKEY POWELL The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
BERRYVILLE — Sheriff Tony Roper and Chief Deputy Travis Sumption would receive approximately $15,000 raises through a proposed career development program for Clarke County Sheriff’s Office employees.
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
-
- 4
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University is asking the city of Winchester to apply for a $5 million state grant on its behalf to help fund the conversion of the former Virginia National Guard armory into a Hub for Innovators, Veterans and Entrepreneurs (HIVE).
Sunday, August 07, 2022
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
WINCHESTER — Friday marked the conclusion of the Youth Development Center's Adventures Beyond program, a six-week summer camp that promoted inclusion, kindness and confidence for children, teens and adults with special needs.
Friday, August 05, 2022
- Star staff report
-
- 1
Effective immediately, the Handley Regional Library System will no longer accrue overdue fines on most children’s materials — no matter what the age of the person checking them out. These items include books, CD audiobooks and DVDs.
