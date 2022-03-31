Back to winter

Latest AP News
- China's Xi strongly backs Afghanistan at regional conference
- UN seeks record $4.4B for Afghans struggling under Taliban
- Ukrainians in US mobilize to help 100,000 expected refugees
- UK spy chief says Russian soldiers disobey orders in Ukraine
- Ukrainian president says defense is at a 'turning point'
- Fights over illegal fishing lead to armed conflict, deaths
- Anti-death penalty advocate weds man on Oklahoma death row
- New Zealand man sentenced for threatening to kill PM Ardern
- DNC, Clinton campaign agree to Steele dossier funding fine
- China opens espionage trial of Chinese Australian journalist
Local News
- Judge dismisses criminal case against Del. LaRock
- Child smuggling suspect denied bond
- Study: Virginia 6th most innovative state
- Berryville to ask VDOT for help in controlling trucks
- Salvation Army pulls leadership from Harrisonburg post
- Laurel Center officials: Incident at Oscars highlights need for conflict resolution
- Committee recommends spending $625K to relocate Frederick County's elections office
- Red Cross delivers long-overdue thanks to Vietnam vets
- A pair among Bradford pear trees
- Winchester School Board OKs $105M budget proposal
AP National Sports
Death Notices
Newsletters
