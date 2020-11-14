WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors will soon allow the public to weigh in on whether backyard chickens should be allowed in residential areas.
On Wednesday night the board voted 5-2 to schedule public hearings for a proposed ordinance amendment to permit chickens in the Residential Performance (RP) zoning district. Public hearings will soon be held at future Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors meetings, although specific dates have not been set.
Supervisors J. Douglas McCarthy, Blaine Dunn, Shawn Graber, Judith McCann-Slaughter and Bob Wells voted to send the matter to public hearing, while Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and newly-elected board member David Stegmaier opposed it.
“I like chickens,” DeHaven said. “My youngest son, they love chickens. They have lots of them. But they live in the middle of the woods with acres surrounding them. RP is a high-density residential district.”
Stegmaier said residents who might be adversely impacted by backyard chickens may not show up for a public hearing. He opposed allowing backyard chickens in the RP zoning district, saying it could create problems for the board later on.
Currently, keeping chickens is only allowed in the county’s Rural Areas (RA) zoning district. The proposed ordinance amendment would allow single-family detached lots of 15,000 square feet or greater to have up to six chickens by-right. Rooster, guinea fowl, turkeys and peacocks would be prohibited. The amendment would also apply to lots 15,000 square feet or greater in the R4 (Residential Planned Community) and R5 (Residential Recreational Community) zoning districts, as they follow the RP district “allowed uses” list.
Single-family attached lots (townhomes or duplexes), multi-family buildings and lots less than 15,000 square feet would not be allowed to keep chickens.
The matter was discussed by the Development Review and Regulations Committee on Sept. 24. The committee stated that the chickens could only be kept for hobbyist/personal use and only for eggs. They could not be kept for commercial sale of eggs or meat. The committee also supported supplemental use regulations for enclosures, storage of chicken feed, disposal of waste and screening from neighbors/roadways. It also supported requiring a formal application process for residents who want to raise chickens.
But DeHaven feared it would be hard for the county to enforce regulations if chickens were allowed as a by-right use.
“Chickens have absolutely no business in the RP zoning district,” DeHaven said. “None. I think the committee did a great job in being creative in trying to find something that could possibly work. But I think it’s a recipe for disaster. You have to have some type of permit or fee structure because if your only option when you find a violation is to send it to the judge, you are going to be paying for the enforcement. It’s wrong, absolutely wrong. That’s my two cents. This should die here.”
McCarthy said the issue “really boils down to responsibility.”
“An irresponsible person with a dog can be just as much as a mess as an irresponsible person with a chicken,” McCarthy said. “… I do support this. I think it’s a good thing. I think it’s important for people to know where their food is coming from, how it’s produced. I think a chicken is as valid of a pet as a dog, or a cat or a lizard or whatever you might want to have.”
Graber said some constituents had reached out to him, urging the board to give backyard chickens a try.
“I’m all for allowing folks to utilize the properties as they see fit and hoping they would be a good neighbor,” Graber said. “I have faith in our citizens that are good neighbors.”
Dunn suggested the board allow backyard chickens in the RP district for one year as a test run.
If approved, property owners would have to send an application to the county’s Department of Planning & Development prior to keeping chickens. There would be a $25 application fee for processing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.