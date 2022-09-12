WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University had planned to hold a ceremony Monday afternoon commemorating the people who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States, but torrential rain and nearby lightning caused the outdoor event to be called off just as participants were arriving.
Niccole Gatliff, an associate registrar at SU and organizer of Monday's event, said the university has held a remembrance ceremony each of the past five years "to honor and respect those who fell that day and years after."
The setting for Monday's gathering was to have been Sarah's Glen — a quiet spot with a gazebo near SU's Alson H. Smith Jr. Library — but when the skies opened up shortly before 2 p.m. and it became apparent the storm wouldn't end anytime soon, Gatliff made the difficult decision to send everyone home.
As she stood in the gazebo seeking shelter from the rain, Gatliff talked about what would have occurred had Mother Nature cooperated.
"We had the Shenandoah Brass Band performing, a 21-gun salute by the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars), 'Taps' by a retired master sergeant and a reading of the events that happened on 9/11, which would have been done by two of our students," Gatliff said.
Additionally, Winchester Police Chief John Piper was set to give the keynote address, and the ceremony would have been hosted by a retired veteran who is also a student at SU.
But as the saying goes, man plans and God laughs.
Once Gatliff decided to cancel the ceremony, Piper pulled up the hood of his raincoat and walked back to his car. The VFW members got drenched as they walked across campus. And the area next to the gazebo that would have been occupied by the brass band instead included empty chairs and metal music stands that pinged with each raindrop.
Gatliff said it seemed unlikely that many people — if any — would risk getting hit by lightning to stay for the event.
The horror of 9/11, which caimed 2,977 lives, began between 8 and 9 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, when 19 Al-Qaida terrorists boarded a total of four commercial airliners at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia, Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and Logan International Airport in Massachusetts.
Using boxcutters as weapons, the terrorists quickly gained control of all four planes.
American Airlines Flight 11 out of Boston flew into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City at 8:46 a.m. United Airlines Flight 175, also out of Boston, hit the center's South Tower at 9:03 a.m. American Airlines Flight 77 out of Dulles slammed into the Pentagon in Arlington County at 9:37 a.m.
The only flight that did not kill innocent civilians on the ground was United Airlines Flight 93 out of Newark. Through news reports, passengers on that flight had become aware of the three prior crashes and realized their plane was also going to be used as a weapon of mass destruction. Rather than letting that happen, a group of passengers rushed the terrorists and fought to gain control of the plane. The jetliner crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, at 10:03 a.m., killing all 33 passengers and seven crew members.
Most of the current students at SU hadn't been born when 9/11 occurred, so Gatliff was asked if Monday's commemoration ceremony would have been relevant for them.
"Absolutely," she replied. "So many things in the world changed on that day, and I think it helps our students — those who went through it and those who didn't — to know what happened. The students who hadn't been born yet, it highly affected their parents so they know of 9/11 through a different lens, but they still know."
Since Monday's ceremony was timed to coincide with the 21st anniversary of 9/11, Gatliff said it's unlikely it will be rescheduled. However, she's already coming up with plans for next year.
