BERRYVILLE — Only two new warehouses will be going up along Jack Enders Boulevard.
Wednesday night, the Berryville Area Development Authority (BADA) approved a site plan for LGV Group LLC to build the warehouses on 12½ acres next to the Clarke County Business Park.
The firm originally proposed developing three warehouses there.
Originally owned by Brent Mercke, the property already was zoned to accommodate types of businesses suitable for small industrial parks.
The BADA advises the Clarke County Board of Supervisors and Berryville Town Council on land-use matters involving an area targeted for annexation into the town eventually.
Its unanimous vote, following a motion by Kathy Smart that was seconded by Diane Harrison, ends more than six months of indecision about the project.
Based in Loudoun County, LGV operates a business on Station Road in Berryville where metal windows and doors are manufactured.
Each of the three warehouses originally proposed were to comprise 60,000 square feet. LGV planned to occupy one and lease the other two.
Consideration of the site plan was postponed several times. Officials sought more information about how the warehouses would affect their surroundings. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) also has been reviewing the project.
To satisfy the DEQ's concerns about stormwater runoff, LGV decided not to build one of the warehouses. That will reduce the amount of impervious surface on the site from 8.2 acres to roughly 6 acres, documents show.
One of the warehouses to be constructed will comprise 60,000 square feet. LGV plans to occupy that warehouse, which will be the one closest to the boulevard, according to Berryville Community Development Director Christy Dunkle.
The other warehouse will comprise 85,000 square feet and be leased, Dunkle said to her understanding.
A stormwater management system will be installed on the property, she said.
The approved site plan also will enable a larger buffer zone to be established between the property and the adjacent Berryville Glen subdivision. Dunkle said landscaping buffers will be installed.
LGV "met the (local) requirements for the buffer" zone, she emphasized.
The firm didn't say how soon construction would start, she said.
