BERRYVILLE — Full details of how three warehouses proposed for construction along Jack Enders Boulevard would affect their surroundings are not yet available.
For that reason, the Berryville Area Development Authority (BADA) has postponed consideration of a site plan approval request until Jan. 26.
A public hearing on the request was held Wednesday night.
The BADA advises Berryville Town Council and the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on land-use issues in an area targeted for eventual annexation into the town, as specified by an agreement between the localities.
Loudoun County developer LGV Group LLC plans to build the warehouses — each 60,000 square feet in size — on 12½ acres next to the Clarke County Business Park.
Construction details shown on the site plan conform with Berryville’s zoning regulations, according to town Community Development Director Christy Dunkle.
LGV operates a business on Station Road nearby where metal windows and doors are manufactured. Dunkle said the firm intends to use one of the warehouses for assembly and storage and lease the other two.
BADA Vice Chairman George Ohrstrom expressed concern about giving “blanket approval” for three structures to be built over perhaps 5-10 years. Land-use needs and regulations could change over time, he said.
David Weiss, a BADA member who is chairman of the Board of Supervisors, said it’s not fair to hold someone accountable now for what may or may not occur in the future.
Warehouse construction is a “by-right use” of the property, Weiss said, because it’s already zoned for business park purposes.
LGV is in discussion with potential users of the warehouse space. Therefore, “it’s highly likely” at least two warehouses will be built simultaneously, said Vito Germanario, the firm’s managing principal. He doesn’t want buildings to be constructed and then sit idle indefinitely, he said.
Site plan approval is necessary for construction to begin.
However, final reviews of site plan components haven’t been completed, Dunkle said. She mentioned, for example, that local officials haven’t heard back from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality about a stormwater management plan.
“We don’t know how long it’s going to take” to hear from them, she said, “but it will be a while.”
BADA and town council member Diane Harrison asked whether all of the information will be received by the Jan. 26 meeting.
“I’m not sure of anything,” Dunkle responded.
Still, the BADA voted unanimously to postpone considering LGV’s request — and extend the public hearing until that date — to provide an opportunity for comment on the site plan after it’s better determined what the warehouses’ impact on the surrounding area would be.
Two residents of the nearby Berryville Glen subdivision voiced concerns about the potential for large trucks going to and from the warehouses causing traffic and safety problems.
Based on his observations, Doug Shepherd said the boulevard is “not ideal for heavy tractor-trailer traffic” now.
“It’s almost impossible” for trucks to turn into Enders from East Main Street, said Shepherd, a civil engineer. To do so, they must cross all four lanes of the two dual-lane roads, he said.
Because of how nearby businesses are positioned, he continued, “there’s no way a tractor-trailer can make that turn safely.” He mentioned that a stop sign at the intersection has been knocked down several times.
Enders is “just dangerous,” said Brent Johnson. He said he wouldn’t feel comfortable for his children to ride their bikes along the boulevard to get to downtown.
Sidewalks are needed along Enders, Johnson said.
That’s a matter for the town to consider, Weiss responded.
Berryville officials prepare requests for state grants to cover costs for sidewalk projects as much as they can amid other work, said Dunkle.
Both Shepherd and Johnson said their properties on McGuire Circle abut the proposed warehouse location.
The majority of the BADA, including Harrison, Weiss, Kathy Smart and John Hudson, physically attended the meeting at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court. Ohrstrom and Chairman Allen Kitselman participated via phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.