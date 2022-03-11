WINCHESTER — Besides fighting crime and keeping the peace, reining in horseback riders from speeding on streets was among the duties of Winchester’s first police officer.
Today marks the 200th anniversary of the City Council appointing the first officer who was then known as the town sergeant or town superintendent. During a bicentennial celebration on Friday at Jim Barnett Park, Winchester Police Department Chief John R. Piper noted Winchester is one of the oldest departments in the nation. It predates the New York Police Department established in 1845.
Piper noted professionalism, technology and training have vastly improved over the last two centuries. The first officers responded to calls on foot or horseback until the use of cars and motorcycles early in the 20th century. Officers couldn't communicate with headquarters while on patrol until call boxes were installed around the city. Officers were required to check in every half hour on the call boxes until the first two-way radios were distributed in the 1940s.
Officers initially patrolled with lanterns and nightsticks and were later issued flashlights and .38 caliber revolvers. They now carry .40 caliber Glock semi-automatic pistols and collapsible batons and wear body armor and body cameras.
Years ago, officers weren't required to have driver's licenses and educational requirements were lax. Officers now undergo 17 weeks of academy training followed by 12 weeks of field training and are on probation for a year after their academy graduation. College degrees aren't required to join the force, but many officers have them. The first officer was paid about $1,200 annually. The starting annual salary for officers without prior law enforcement experience is now $42,328.
The original police officers were white men and, like all pre-Civil War southern police departments, they helped enforce slavery. White horseback riders caught speeding in Winchester were fined $2, according to the Frederick/Winchester Journal of 2008-09 which documented the department's creation. But Black horseback riders were given 10 lashes unless the enslaved person's owner paid the $2 fine.
Attitudes in the approximately 75-officer department have changed greatly since then. The first Black officer was hired in 1973 and the first female officer in 1977. The force now includes 13 female officers and officers of several different nationalities and races including some who speak multiple languages. Piper said officers are well trained and better represent the community they serve.
"We're accountable to the community we serve and we're accountable to each other," Piper told the approximately 120 people at the ceremony, which included officers, civilians members of the department, and city officials.
Piper also singled out Sgt. Ricky Lee Timbrook and Officer Hunter Anderson Edwards, the only Winchester officers killed in the line of duty. Timbrook was shot in 1999 and Edwards crashed while responding to a call in 2018.
"We owe them that we're going to follow their legacy and the ultimate sacrifices they made," he said. "We're going to serve this community in a way that honors them."
City Manager Daniel C. Hoffman said residents are grateful for the sacrifices officers make.
"It's not an easy job," Hoffman said. "And the fact that we're celebrating 200 years of it, particularly in one of the most challenging professions on earth, is a testament to the fact that we have an amazing family here."
