BERRYVILLE — Geneva Jackson is known throughout Clarke County for making the most delicious ham biscuits, pies and other baked goods. She’s won hundreds of blue ribbons at county fairs and sold her goods at the Clarke County Farmers’ Market for years.
“Miss Geneva is a staple in the community,” said Karie Griffin, manager of the Clarke County Farmers’ Market. “She’s a draw every time she sells at the farmers market. She has her own following.”
Jackson, now in her mid 80s, is also a certified food judge and on Saturday she’ll be at the Clarke County Farmers’ Market to judge fruit pies for the 4th Annual Geneva Jackson Pie Baking Contest.
The contest typically gets 10 to 20 entries every year, but Griffin is hoping for a few more contestants this year since everyone has been spending so much time at home during the coronavirus pandemic. She’s hoping that people have been baking more and are eager to show off what they’ve learned.
“It’s something fun for people to do,” Griffin said.
Jackson will judge the pies on taste, presentation and crust flakiness.
All proceeds benefit the nonprofit Laurel Center Intervention for Domestic and Sexual Violence in Winchester.
Monetary prizes are awarded for top three pies. The pies are sold to the public after the judging.
Contestants should come out to the farmers market at 317 W. Main St. from 8 to 10 a.m. to register the pie.
Judging begins at 10:30 a.m. with winners announced at 11 a.m.
A few other rules:
• The contest is for fruit pies only.
• The pies must be in disposable pans.
• Entry fee is $10 per pie. A baker may enter more than one fruit pie.
• Each entry must include baker’s name, phone number and list of ingredients.
