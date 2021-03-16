BOYCE — Blue Ridge Wildlife Center went to great lengths this weekend to save a mature bald eagle who had apparently been struck by a car sometime on Friday.
"It was found on Millwood Pike in Winchester, down on the side of the road," Jennifer Riley, Blue Ridge Wildlife Center's director of veterinary services, said on Monday.
Unfortunately, the bird's injuries were too extensive and he died on Sunday.
Riley said the eagle suffered trauma to his head, spine and body, which made it difficult for him to stand and caused his lungs to fill with fluid. He also had high levels of lead in his blood, which Riley said is both dangerous and fairly typical for eagles in the Northern Shenandoah Valley at this time of year (elevated lead levels are from ingesting animal carcasses containing slug-shot).
"He was in very critical condition the whole time," she said, noting the bird was kept as comfortable and calm as possible while center personnel struggled to save his life.
Even though this bald eagle didn't survive, the good news is that his passing was not a major blow to the local eagle population. Riley said the once-endangered birds have rebounded tremendously over the past four or five decades in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
"I don't think people realize how many eagles we have," she said. "Their populations are extremely stable in our area."
