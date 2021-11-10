WINCHESTER — Mikayla Balio’s trip to Florida for the Elite Clubs National League girls’ soccer national tournament over the summer was about as memorable and productive as it gets.
In July, the Handley senior forward helped Loudoun Soccer’s Under-17 team win the organization’s first girls’ national title of any kind.
On Wednesday, Balio signed a National Letter of Intent during a ceremony at Handley with NCAA Division I New Jersey Institute of Technology, whose staff had never seen her play before watching her in that tournament.
Balio said Handley’s research shows that in signing with the Newark school, she’s now part of another historic achievement. She’s the first girls’ soccer player at Handley to sign for a Division I scholarship.
Balio said she first learned of the fact when she was a freshman, a year that saw her compile 18 goals and eight assists in what remains the only full season of her high school career. COVID-19 resulted in the cancellation of the 2020 season and shortening of the 2021 season, when Balio had six goals and four assists.
“I’ve had that goal since freshman year to be the first to go Division I for soccer,” said Balio after signing in front of a few dozen people. “It’s so awesome to finally be able to do that.”
Balio — who will study biomedical engineering — will receive a partial academic scholarship and a guaranteed spot on the team for the Highlanders of the America East Conference. Balio said athletic scholarship money is limited this year due to COVID-19, which has provided an extra year of eligibility to the fall athletes who were in school in 2020-21.
Led by sixth-year head coach Ally Nick, the Highlanders went 7-10-2 this season and 5-3-1 in the America East Conference during the regular season, which tied for second among the league’s 10 teams.
Balio said her Loudoun coach, Dave Bucciero, used to coach with two members of the NJIT staff, and he recommended they watch Balio play at the ECNL nationals. They saw what they needed to see and invited Balio to a camp at NJIT the first week in August.
“It was a shorter camp, so there was a lot of [game] playing and showing off what you can in the short amount of time,” said Balio, who got to tour the campus on her trip and interact with some of the players, including a former Loudoun Soccer player. “They said they liked my attacking mindset and my willingness to go at players.”
Balio’s performance led to NJIT offering her a spot on the team on Aug. 28. Balio waited until Oct. 31 so she could weigh her options, which also included attending Charlotte in North Carolina.
“It wasn’t necessarily what Charlotte didn’t have,” Balio said. “It was just me feeling more comfortable in Jersey.”
Balio’s father Cosmo was among the many people with smiles on their faces during Wednesday’s ceremony. When Cosmo — now the executive director for Shenandoah Elite FC, a travel soccer program — stepped down as Handley’s head boys’ soccer coach in 2017, one of the reasons he did so was so he could spend more time with Mikayla.
“She’s definitely worked hard, and it was great to see it all,” Cosmo said. “When I stepped away [from Handley], it really gave me the opportunity to watch her grow. We couldn’t be more proud of what she’s done.”
Handley head coach Haleigh Echard, a former Penn State player, said she’s noticed Mikayla’s growth as a leader in the nearly two years she’s worked with her. Before, Echard felt Balio wasn’t comfortable guiding her teammates.
“If they’re struggling with someone or not understanding a soccer concept, she’s taken it upon herself to help them with that and offseason workouts,” Echard said. “That’s going to lend well to her being in college.”
Once Mikayla gets to Newark, she’ll be ready to embrace the Highlanders.
“Coach Nick, she’s awesome,” Mikayla said. “Since I got on campus, I could just tell it was a very big family feel, a family connection throughout the team. Even just watching them play, you could tell they’re connected. They emphasize bringing other people up when they’re down.
“It’s a good environment and a good family feel throughout the team, and I think that’s mostly due to her coaching.”
