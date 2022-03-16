WINCHESTER — After Mikayla Balio’s blast settled into the net, screams and hugs took place among the players on the field, and joyous yells and an embrace transpired between the coaches and players on the sideline.
The Judges hope Wednesday’s season opener is just the first of their significant celebrations this year.
In a battle between two Region 4C semifinalists from 2021, Balio’s goal with 1:22 left in the second five-minute overtime was the difference in a 1-0 Handley victory over Dulles District power Loudoun County at James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium.
After a strong first half, the Judges lost their momentum in the second half against the Captains (0-2), who outshot Handley 12-3 over those 40 minutes. But the break before overtime gave the Judges a chance to regroup, and they delivered.
“It feels great to start the year this way,” said Balio, who plays on a Loudoun Soccer club team that won an Elite Clubs National League national title for its division last summer. “A lot of these girls I play with in club. It’s nice to see us start off on the right foot and start off strong.
“It felt so awesome [to score for the team]. Everyone was so excited. The energy on the field was amazing.”
The winning combination was started by a punt from goalkeeper Emma Westfall, whose brilliant 12-save performance gave the Judges a chance to win. The punt made its way to junior midfielder/defender Lauren Mason, who controlled the ball with her head and sent a pass along the ground to her right to Balio. The senior midfielder had space and ripped a ball near the top of the 18 past Loudoun County keeper Evy Schweiker.
The Judges then held on for the big win after Westfall went to the ground for another save and Loudoun County had a close-range shot sail high in the final 82 seconds.
Handley head coach Haleigh Echard couldn’t have been prouder of her team, which plans on being in the hunt for titles in the Class 4 Northwestern District and Region 4C.
“This is a moment for everyone that they all can share in,” Echard said. “We’re all rallying around everyone.
“We’re here to compete. We’re here to show who Handley soccer is. We’re going to bring everything to every game. They’ve very capable [of succeeding] when they put their mind to it.”
The Judges did an excellent job of setting their minds right for overtime. Loudoun County put a lot of pressure on them in the last 20 minutes of regulation, the last 14 of which took place without Balio, who said she felt dizzy and dehydrated. Balio didn’t check back in until one minute into overtime.
“It’s a little bit mental with the overtime being five-minute chunks,” said Echard, who felt fatigue set in with her team at the end of regulation. “It’s easier to be like, ‘You’ve just got five to work, you can do it.’ And I think just getting a sip of water and being able to regroup as a team real fast really shifts the mindset.”
Westfall continued her stellar play in overtime. The junior made a couple of strong saves in the final 20 minutes, smothering a one-hop shot inside the 18 from Ashley Kurowski in the 60th minute, then diving to her right to stop a low bouncing shot from 25 yards out taken by Maleeya Martin in the 64th minute. The closest the Captains came to scoring was a shot by Maris Kern that hit the left post in the 75th minute.
In the first minute of overtime, Westfall made a kick save on Martin from close range, then watched as the rebound sailed high.
“She’s the anchor to our back line,” Echard said. “Everyone on this team has full faith that anything that comes at her, she’s going to give everything she has to stop it. We wouldn’t want any other keeper in the state of Virginia. She’s the best of the best.”
Westfall feels she’s grown a lot as a player over the last two years, and she felt she played her best game for Handley on Wednesday.
“I think just confidence in general,” said Westfall of her improvement. “Just being able to communicate with my back line, and have no hesitations [with movements and decisions].”
Westfall was proud of what the entire team did on Wednesday.
“It shows a lot of what we’ve been working for this whole season,” Westfall said. “We’ve been putting in so much work, and it’s really nice to see it pay off.”
