WINCHESTER — With 13 seniors departing — eight of whom would sign with college teams — the Millbrook football team knew at the end of the 2019 season that it was going to have to work particularly hard to maintain its high level of play for the 2020 season.
The COVID-19 pandemic — which kept players separated physically last spring and postponed the football season from the fall of 2020 to the spring of 2021 — made it even more difficult for an inexperienced team to prepare for a return to football competition.
Fortunately for Pioneers coach Josh Haymore, he still had senior running back/defensive back Diante Ball — selected as a captain as a junior — to help mold his team over the past year.
“He’s the biggest, most true leader I’ve ever coached in my entire career,” said Haymore, who has spent the last 16 years coaching at James Madison University (2005-10), Broadway (2011-12) and Millbrook (2013 to present). “He’s the most positive human being.
“[When Frederick County delayed the start of the football season due to COVID-19 concerns], he goes, ‘Coach, I don’t care. I’m going to get to play four games. Cool. Let’s go have fun.’ He understands that playing a sport is about having fun. Not just getting recruited. Not just winning football games. He gets to go have fun for four games with his boys he’s played football with for I don’t know how many years. The kids feed off of him.”
Haymore would love to see Ball mold teenage athletes on a permanent basis.
“He understands football,” said Haymore of Ball, who will play running back for NCAA Division III Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa., next year. “If he gets a job that allows him to coach, I want him as a coach.”
For now, Haymore will gladly take four more games from the 6-foot-1, 205-pound player whose versatility, intelligence and toughness over the previous two seasons have aided Millbrook tremendously.
During his sophomore and junior years, Ball was primarily a linebacker (38 tackles in 2018, 55 tackles and six pass breakups in 2019) and wide receiver (34 catches, 510 yards, five TDs in 2019 to earn Class 4 All-Northwestern District honorable mention).
But he also filled in at safety for an injured Gavin Evosirch for the Pioneers’ playoff game against Kettle Run in 2018. He also stepped in for an injured Evosirch at running back in 2019, which included a performance in which he rushed for 233 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries in a critical late-season 40-37 victory over James Wood.
“If you go down, you want somebody to step in for you and handle it just as well as you did,” said Ball while standing outdoors by Millbrook’s locker room after a recent practice. “You don’t want your team to lack because you can’t be there. I tried my best to fill his spot and keep the team morale up. You’ve just got to do what you can.”
Up until high school, Ball took that approach from an offensive line position.
Ball’s dad Dwayne was a running back for James Wood, but that position wasn’t an option for Diante after he took up football around age 5.
“I was just a big kid,” said Ball, who added that he had to go on a diet in order to play in fifth grade. “I was kind of chubby.”
During middle school Ball played right guard. But starting in December of 2016 during Ball’s eighth-grade year to the beginning of his freshman year at Millbrook, Ball grew six inches to about six feet tall, a spurt that distributed his weight more evenly. At that point, offensive line was no longer an option.
“I shot up and thinned out,” Ball said. “No skinny guy wants to be on the line.”
Ball said he was a little clumsy at first as he went from blocking to running with the ball in his hands, but he put in the work to make himself a reliable performer.
Ball moved up to Millbrook’s varsity as a sophomore, where most of his contributions came on defense.
“We were deep at the linebacker position, so I didn’t expect to contribute as much as I did,” Ball said. “But the coaches trusted me and gave me a chance, and I was able to do what I was supposed to do.
“My sophomore year, I think it taught me toughness, because I was the youngest one out there for our team. I was undersized and I was weaker than everybody. It taught me how to be the aggressor.”
Ball’s play picked up even more at outside linebacker as a junior in 2019, when Millbrook transitioned to a 4-3 defense. Haymore said the Pioneers needed Ball to play fast. His knowledge of the game helped him quickly realize what he needed to do, and act accordingly.
Millbrook had an abundance of playmakers on offense last year. Kaden Buza threw for 2,705 yards and completed at least 30 passes to four different players. A slot receiver, Ball was one of those four, with his best performance coming against Fauquier in Game No. 6 when he had four catches for 144 yards and three TDs in a 42-21 win.
Two games later, Ball was needed to fill in at running back. After coming on during the second quarter against Liberty and picking up 44 yards and one TD on 13 carries, Ball played a starring role against James Wood.
Ball had a 61-yard TD run in that contest, but the most impressive play to Haymore came in the fourth quarter.
With the Pioneers clinging to a 34-29 lead and facing third-and-10 from the James Wood 11, Haymore assumed Ball wasn’t going to be an option on the ensuing play.
“The play before, he wasn’t in,” Haymore said. “He hurt his shoulder and had to go pop it back in. I was like, ‘Dude, you’re out.’ He said, ‘No, I’m good coach.’ And he came in and scored a touchdown on a counter play. He was in pain.”
The TD gave Millbrook a 40-29 lead en route to the 40-37 win. Had the Pioneers lost that game, James Wood would have gone to the playoffs instead of Millbrook.
As a senior, Ball will now focus on running back. He’s added 25 pounds since last year, just one of the ways he’s prepared himself better for the position he’ll play in college.
“I’ve worked on my footwork” Ball said. “I worked on getting out of breaks. Mostly I’ve been watching film to see where I need to go, and how to read the defense, and how to read the line and just see where cuts are going to be and holes are going to be.”
“I expect a lot from him,” Haymore said. “Run the ball, catch the ball out of the backfield, line up out wide and still catch the ball. Everything. Then flip over and play defense.”
At safety, Ball could easily average more tackles per game than he did last year. Aidan Haines — who has transferred to Handley — had 103 tackles last year from the safety position, which was 26 more than anyone else on the team. Haymore expects Ball to know when he needs to come up and when to play back.
Ball expects the transition to be a smooth one.
“I’ve played linebacker, so I can definitely come downhill,” Ball said. “I’m just working more on my coverage and reading the offense.”
And as always, Ball will continue to be a leader. He’s the only All-District player back from last year’s team.
“I just try to be a positive influence, and hold up my end and keep everybody accountable so we can do the best we can on the field,” Ball said.
Haymore sees that all the time.
“His positivity is ridiculous,” Haymore said. “We have a good senior class, and I think it’s a good senior class because of guys like him.”
