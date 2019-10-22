WINCHESTER — It only takes a little time to make a big difference in a boy’s life.
The Baker’s Anchor Mentoring (BAM) program at the Youth Development Center (YDC) in Winchester, which formed in June to take over operations of the now-defunct Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Virginia, currently has 12 young men who have waited as long as two years to be matched with an adult mentor.
“I would really like for them to have male role models in their lives to do things with,” BAM Coordinator Abigail Zimmermann said on Monday.
The YDC at 3 Battaile Drive will host a Boys 2 Mentorship Breakfast at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 9 for area men to learn about mentoring and meet some of the boys in need of a match.
Zimmermann said mentoring involves spending at least eight hours a month with a young man, doing simple activities like going to a ball game, fishing, hiking, shopping, playing games or watching TV. The time spent together gives the children an opportunity to learn important life skills and develop a bond with a caring adult.
“A lot of our families don’t have the opportunity to do that with their children because they’re working so hard, or they have so many kids and can’t spend enough time with each individual child,” Zimmermann said.
Activities don’t have to be expensive or elaborate. The goal is to provide a positive example for growing children, and that can be done at little or no cost.
“I have one volunteer that wanted his child to learn how to make Brussels sprouts,” Zimmermann said. “They make them three different ways, then talk about the differences and how they taste. It’s really great because the child probably would have never eaten Brussels sprouts, and he can use those cooking techniques when he grows up.”
Mentors are also encouraged to attend school activities with their young friends, such as basketball games or band concerts.
“It’s really great for a child to look out into the crowd and say, ‘There’s my mentor. He’s watching me,’” Zimmermann said. “Just providing a stable person in their lives, someone they can look up to and talk to about problems, is so important. A lot of these kids don’t have anybody to talk to at home.”
“It’s not a scary, huge commitment,” said YDC Development Coordinator Rebekah Dehaven. “We’re not expecting perfection or for people to feel like they’ve got every box checked before they can make an impact on a child’s life.”
The Boys 2 Mentorship Breakfast is being held to present a complete overview of BAM’s mentoring program and address any concerns men may have about volunteering.
Potential mentors must be 18 or older, are subject to thorough background checks and a home visit, and are asked to divulge their likes and interests so BAM can match them with the most appropriate young men.
“There is an application fee of $10, and that’s just to help us cover the background checks,” Zimmermann said. “Other than that, I ask all of my volunteers to do low-cost or free activities.”
“These kids just need people who are willing to show up and spend time with them,” Dehaven said. “Some men may still be trying to figure out their own stuff, but that’s OK. In its own way, that can be really inspiring for the kids.”
Once a match is made, BAM checks in frequently to make sure things are going well and a healthy bond is being forged.
“We don’t just send them out there and hope for the best,” Zimmermann said. “Everybody is able to contact me at any time with questions and concerns.”
“We just want these kids to be surrounded by positive community members so they know if they fall down, somebody is there to pick them up,” YDC Executive Director LaTasha Do’zia said.
The Boys 2 Mentorship Breakfast is free, but anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP at myydc.org/boys2men.
