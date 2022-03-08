WINCHESTER — President Joe Biden’s ban on Russian oil imports will have a “dramatic” impact on the Shenandoah Valley and the rest of the United States, says Bob Claytor, president of Winchester-based H.N. Funkhouser & Co., which sells petroleum products and operates Handy Mart convenience stores.
“It’s going to be dramatic. This is a supply-and-demand business, so as they continue to lower supply, the demand is going to stay the same,” Claytor said on Tuesday. “That means prices are going to go crazy.”
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. hit $4.17 Tuesday, with prices seen higher than that at some gas stations in the Shenandoah Valley. At the 7-Eleven on Main Street in Middletown, for instance, gas was $4.43 a gallon on Tuesday, according to gasbuddy.com.
Gas prices began to escalate dramatically last week amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Reports have indicated that oil could eventually hit $300 a barrel during the Russian oil ban.
Claytor, who has worked in the industry for 50 years, said current oil prices remind him of the fuel situation during the 2008 economic recession when oil hit a record high of $147.50 a barrel. Earlier this week, U.S. crude was about $130 a barrel.
In 2021, the U.S. imported about 672,000 barrels of oil a day from Russia, which is about 8% of the oil and refined products imported by the U.S., according to the Energy Information Administration.
Though the war in Ukraine has gas prices on the rise, Claytor said prices have been steadily increasing during the Biden administration due to what Claytor called “governmental decisions,” including stopping the Keystone Pipeline.
“We could be getting 600 million barrels (of gas) a day out of Canada, but instead we’re getting around 200 million barrels by truck out of Canada instead of putting it into a pipeline,” Claytor said, adding that Biden has also cut back on drilling, which has had a negative impact on gas prices. “All of those things have precipitated to cause this. On top of that, you get the Ukraine-Russia situation, which has further exasperated it.”
Claytor said people may have to endure steep gasoline prices for a few weeks, but he urged drivers to stay calm.
“I think they just need to take a deep breath and continue purchasing as normal,” he said “I think it’s going to get a little crazy for a few weeks, but I also think in about a week or 10 days we’ll get a clearer picture of what this Ukraine invasion will amount to.”
Claytor said when the prices start to come back down, he thinks they’ll fall quickly
“We don’t like this either," he said. "When the customer’s not happy, we’re not happy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.