WINCHESTER — Bank of Clarke County announced Tuesday that it has given two nonprofit groups each an $8,000 donation from proceeds from its 34th annual charity golf tournament held earlier this year.
ECHO and Our Health were the recipients of donations this year, which Bank of Clarke County Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer John Hudson said resulted in a “record year” despite the number of golfers for the tournament being down due to COVID-19.
Checks were presented to representatives of the two organizations and videos of the presentations were shared during a virtual mixer, hosted by the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, on Tuesday.
“It’s exciting each year to award the money from our annual golf tournament,” Hudson said.
ECHO, which was established in 1974, serves adults with disabilities by offering vocational training, community integration, and comprehensive disability employment. ECHO provides services from its Leesburg facility, as well as on-site at businesses throughout Northern Virginia, its website says.
“We’re so grateful for the Bank of Clarke County for partnering with us and selecting us as one of the recipients for this very generous donation,” Bob Pizzimenti, development director for Echo, said while accepting a check from Hudson. “The work that ECHO does serves hundreds and hundreds of families throughout the service area of the bank, and we’re proud to continue that work with our mission as always to provide valuable services that empower the individual with disabilities to meet the optimal level of their economic, social and personal success.”
Winchester-based Our Health was developed in the late 1990s and strives to “provide complete community wellness to include the physical, mental, educational, emotional, nutritional, spiritual, safety/security and financial needs touching in an individualized and personal way the lives of those we serve,” according to its website.
“You know, 2020 has been a difficult year for all of us, because most of us weren’t able to do our normal fundraisers,” Don Butler, board chairman at Our Health, said while receiving the organization’s check. “To get a check of $8,000 is truly a blessing and will help us continue our operating expenses.”
Bank of Clarke County President and CEO Brandon Lorey thanked those in attendance Tuesday as well as the sponsors of the golf tournament and those who participated.
Lorey also took a moment to thank Hudson, who is retiring at the end of the year after having been with the bank for 37 years. Hudson will stay on with the bank in a different role as it creates a foundation “to continue to give back to the community.”
Lorey jokingly challenged Hudson to raise $20,000 with next year’s golf tournament.
“Challenge accepted,” Hudson said with a smile.
