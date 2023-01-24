BERRYVILLE — Berryville-based Bank of Clarke County has officially shortened its name to the Bank of Clarke. Along with that change comes a new logo and marketing slogan, a revised website and new signs and other decor at its branches. It also means statements and the envelopes they're mailed in will have a new appearance.
Customers will see no changes in services or personnel at the branches where they do their banking.
"Same bank, same people," said Senior Vice President/Chief Marketing Officer Marianne Schmidt. Just a shorter name and new look, she pointed out.
"If anything, we'll be enhancing our services as we go along," she added.
Customers won't need to immediately order new checkbooks or credit or debit cards, either. Their current ones, displaying the old name and eagle logo, will suffice until they need to reorder checks or new cards are issued to them, Schmidt said.
A name change was essential as the bank has expanded well outside Clarke County, according to President and Chief Executive Officer Brandon Lorey.
Currently, the bank has 16 offices. Two are in Berryville, one is in Boyce and seven are in Winchester/Frederick County. Others are in Purcellville, Warrenton, Tysons Corner, McLean and Ashburn as well as Frederick, Maryland.
"As we expanded," an email to customers read, "it made sense to eliminate the word 'county' in an effort to ensure inclusivity in all of the communities we now serve."
Bankofclarke.bank is the institution's redesigned website.
Used for the past 25 years, the bank's eagle logo mostly has been abandoned. In its place is a green C. Printed across the capital letter is the new name — "Bank of" in black letters, "Clarke" in green.
Many financial services companies use eagles as their logos and/or have the word "eagle" within their names, Schmidt noted. The logo change was intended partly to eliminate confusion with other companies, she said, and partly because "we wanted to try something new."
However, the eagle will continue to be used as part of the bank's LOCAL stamp accompanying employees' signatures in emails, she pointed out. The bird is represented by a design inside the first L.
"We’re keeping it (in that form) to honor our past as we move into the future," said Schmidt.
LOCAL is an acronym representing the bank's five core values — leadership, outstanding service, community, adaptability and loyalty.
"We are continuously looking for new opportunities to bring our brand of community banking to more customers," Lorey stated in a news release. "A modern brand shows future customers what we already know, that Bank of Clarke is a contemporary bank with all the products and services that big banks offer."
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) considers community banks to be ones having less than $10 billion in assets.
Bank of Clarke was established more than 140 years ago. According to Lorey, the bank will remain committed to providing outstanding, personal customer service through its financial services and technology used to provide them.
That will help keep it independent, Lorey believes, as smaller banks that lagged in modernizing have been gobbled up by larger banks or targeted for acquisitions in recent years.
"You don't want to be a number at a megabank," Lorey said in an online video, but rather a valued customer recognized as important to the long-term success of the bank.
The video can be viewed on the bank's website.
