BERRYVILLE — Brandon Lorey is settling into his new job as president and CEO of the Bank of Clarke County.
Lorey, 50, succeeded longtime president and CEO John Milleson on July 8. He is just the ninth president in the history of the Berryville-based bank, which opened in 1881 and has a 12-member board. He most recently was executive vice president and head of consumer banking at United Bank in Connecticut.
Lorey, whose starting salary is $400,000, is focused on the bank’s physical imprint and keeping it technologically competitive with larger banks.
“Acquire or be acquired,” he said in his office on Thursday, repeating a common phrase heard in today’s banking industry. “We are definitely on the acquire.”
While the Bank of Clarke County is not actively pursuing any acquisitions or new branch locations at the moment, it is keeping an eye on growth opportunities.
“We’re looking for opportunistic locations as they pop up,” Lorey said, noting that property in the region is expensive relative to much of the country. “I’m a firm believer in branching.”
The Bank of Clarke County manages about $830 million in assets and operates 13 branches in the northern Shenandoah Valley, with one location in Loudoun County. It has 192 employees, including part-time workers.
In 2018, the bank earned more than $9 million in net income, up from $7.786 million in 2017. The bank had a 1.16% return on assets and a 10.67% return on equity in 2018, up from 1.08% and 9.5%, respectively, in 2017.
“We’ve had really great, strong growth,” Lorey said, adding that maintaining “organic” growth is a central focus.
Lorey said he wants the Bank of Clarke to keep up with big banks in the types of technology it offers customers when it comes to banking.
“It’s about picking the right partners,” he said about financial technology solutions, which the Bank of Clarke does not develop in-house.
Bank of Clarke uses Fiserv Inc., based in Brookfield, Wis., for its banking software. Lorey said he has been receiving sales pitches from other technology firms since becoming CEO. He said keeping an eye on industry trends and choosing the firms best able to provide the online services consumers want is an important part of his job.
