The U.S. Postal Service is known for delivering mail, but from 1911 to 1967 it also operated banks.
The postal banks, which had $500 deposit and 2% interest limits, were designed to supplement rather than substitute for private banks. But they helped pay the cost of World War I and World War II and pay the deficit from the Great Depression. At their peak in 1947 before being eventually phased out, the banks had 4 million users and nearly $3.4 billion in assets, according to a history of postal banking by the USPS.
Now with postal service finances plummeting due to the coronavirus decreasing mail volume, postal service supporters are advocating a return to postal banking to raise revenue. A 2014 “White Paper” by the service’s Office of the Inspector General said postal banking could raise at least $8.9 billion annually.
The paper stresses that post offices would complement, rather than compete, with banks. Post offices already provide money orders and international money transfers. The new services would include bill payments, check cashing, prepaid money cards with built-in savings accounts, mobile transactions and small loans. “As society becomes increasingly cashless, the postal service’s ability to provide a physical link to the new digital economy will become more and more vital,” the paper said.
Postal banking would primarily be for people without bank accounts or “the under banked” — people with an account who still rely on costly non-bank financial services such as payday loans, which often have exorbitant annual percentage rates. The paper said about 34 million households are “under-served.” It said the average under-served household has an annual income of about $25,000 and spends about $2,400 annually on alternative financial service fees and interest.
“Postal financial services could help American families to save money through avoiding exorbitant fees and interest. This would make it easier for families to pay their bills on time, build up a more comfortable level of savings and spend money in better ways which would benefit the economy overall,” the paper said. “And someday, many of these families might be able to open a traditional bank savings, or checking account.”
However, a task force on saving the postal service chaired by Treasury Secretary Steven N. Mnuchin in 2018 recommended against postal banking, saying the the postal service doesn’t have “demonstrated competency” in banking. The task force recommended privatizing some post offices, renting space in post offices to retailers and selling fishing and hunting licenses at post offices.
