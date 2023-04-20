WINCHESTER — A contentious debate over renovations made to a historic house at 119 S. Washington St. has apparently been resolved.
John Megale, who owns the 203-year-old structure in Winchester’s historic district, got into hot water last month when officials from the city’s Planning and Zoning Department noticed he was making alterations to his house that had not been approved by the Board of Architectural Review, which has oversight of all construction and renovation projects in the district that can be seen from public rights of way.
Megale had been working closely with the BAR since September 2020, when renovations began. However, he recently acted on his own to replace his home’s front door, add sidelights (panels of glass) to the sides of the front door frame, replace the brick walkway with a pea gravel path, build round columns at the front gateway and set back the fence surrounding his yard by more than 2 feet. Since the work had not received prior approval, Megale was slapped with a “stop work” order from the city.
Earlier this month, Megale explained he felt he had become familiar enough with the BAR’s guidelines to interpret them on his own without first seeking the board’s approval.
BAR members on Thursday were divided on the renovations that had been performed without permission. For example, Bart Chasler said he would have approved them had he been asked, but Stephanie Ryall said she would have voted for denial.
BAR Chairman Don Packard told Megale during the board’s meeting on Thursday that he wanted to reach a compromise that worked for everyone, including a group of irate neighbors who were in attendance to protest the unapproved renovations and to compel the BAR to follow its own guidelines.
“There has to be some room for mediation,” Packard told Megale. “We had a relationship with you at one time, the BAR, and for some reason it ended and I don’t know why. ... I feel terrible about it.”
Packard then led the panel through five points of contention with the hope that resolutions could be found.
That happened with four of the five issues. The BAR unanimously approved Megale’s new front door panel and a small staircase he added to the side of the house. They also gave a green light to the sidelights once Megale agreed to modify them so they are more in scale with what was there previously, and the front walkway once Megale said he would add bricks to the sides to minimize the amount of pea gravel that would cover the path.
The fifth item, though, proved to be a bit more difficult to resolve. It involved the setback of the fence, which no longer lines up with neighboring properties, and the use of round columns rather than square ones at the front gateway.
Megale dug in his heels and said removing and rebuilding the columns would not only be costly, it would also change his property’s visual appeal.
“If it’s square, it won’t look right from my front porch looking out,” he said. “The round body at least fools the eye. ... It’s the dynamic of the house and the lot.”
Debate over the columns continued for nearly two hours until Ryall requested the BAR cast a vote on the matter because she had to leave. In the end, the existing columns and fence setback were approved on a vote of 3-2. The two board members who voted for denial were Ryall and Jennifer Wolgamott.
From the gallery, Megale’s opponents voiced their displeasure with the BAR before walking out of the meeting.
“I didn’t expect everybody to leave happy today but there were some major concessions made,” Packard said, adding that he hopes Megale will be more cooperative with the BAR as his renovation project continues.
Senior Planner David Stewart said he will now meet with Planning and Zoning Department staff to determine if and when Megale’s “stop work” order can be lifted. He said a decision should be made shortly.
Attending Thursday’s Board of Architectural Review meeting in Rouss City Hall were Don Packard, Barton Chasler, Jennifer Wolgamott, Stephanie Ryall and Samar Jafri. Nicholas Robb and Elizabeth Yo were absent.
