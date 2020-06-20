WINCHESTER — The city’s Board of Architectural Review (BAR) has authorized the demolition of a Historic District home that was destroyed by fire on April 3.
“It’s very sad when things like this happen,” BAR Chairman Kyle Hopkins said at the board’s meeting on Thursday afternoon.
Steve Shebest of Leesburg, who owns the charred house at 609 S. Cameron St., told the BAR that his insurance company, Loudoun Mutual, deemed the structure a total loss.
According to a letter sent to Shebest by Dana Danner of Loudoun Mutual, the estimated cost to repair the home is $621,324, but Shebest’s policy only covers the home’s assessed value of $213,210. The insurer issued a check for that amount, but said it could not pay the additional $311,662 needed for restorations.
Even if the policy paid for everything, Shebest said it would be nearly impossible to rebuild the 140-year-old house using its original materials.
“Our builder said very little of anything is renewable,” he told the BAR.
The Historic District guidelines enforced by the BAR state that historic properties should be preserved using original materials, or products that match the original materials. In extreme cases where a structure is damaged beyond repair, the guidelines allow the BAR to authorize demolition and have final approval over the design of any replacement building.
“In its current state, it’s a detriment to the public interest to keep it there,” board member Kevin Walker said. “It is a danger; it’s a liability. There’s not a lot worth saving.”
For now, Shebest is not proposing a replacement structure. His plan is to raze the house, fill in its crawlspace and plant grass while considering options for the property’s future.
The BAR offered no objections and unanimously approved his demolition request.
The fire at 609 S. Cameron St. was called in at 5:17 p.m. on April 3. Strong winds caused the fast-moving blaze to damage a neighboring property at 611 S. Cameron St., where a 93-year-old woman in a wheelchair had to be rescued by officers with the Winchester Police Department. A total of six people were displaced from the two homes.
Winchester Fire Marshal Jeremy Wade Luttrell later said investigators couldn’t determine the exact cause of the fire, but ruled the blaze accidental.
Attending Thursday afternoon’s Winchester Board of Architectural Review meeting, which was held via videoconference, were Chairman Kyle Hopkins, Vice Chairwoman Beth Elgin and members Kevin Walker, Patricia Jackson, Don Packard Jr., Samar Jafri and Geraldine Kiefer.
