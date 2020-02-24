WINCHESTER — A pair of vacant buildings in the first block of East Piccadilly Street in downtown Winchester are due for a makeover.
The owners of the former Winchester Newsstand at 30 E. Piccadilly St. and a one-time dry-cleaning business at 31 E. Piccadilly St. have submitted renovation plans to the city’s Board of Architectural Review (BAR).
Since both properties are in Winchester’s downtown Historic District, the BAR must approve any exterior changes to the buildings that would be visible from public right-of-ways.
The red building at 31 E. Piccadilly St. is owned by 31 LLC, a division of Pifer Cos. of Winchester. On Thursday, managing partner Brandon Pifer told the BAR the renovation plan for the 100-year-old structure is a slightly scaled-back version of a 2013 design that was approved but never completed.
The proposed design for the front of the building shows a door leading into an office space, as well as new windows and lighting. The red exterior paint approved by the BAR seven years ago would remain.
The rest of the building would be covered in gray Hardie boards — a composite of sand, cement and fibers that is long-lasting and resistant to fire and severe weather. The exterior would also include a steel staircase leading to the second floor, plus wrought-iron railings and a gate.
In addition to the office space in the front of the building, Pifer said the middle and rear sections would include two one-bedroom apartments and a pair of two-bedroom units.
The BAR unanimously approved a certificate of appropriateness for the renovation, so the proposal now goes to the Planning Commission for further authorizations. Since Pifer is a member of the commission, he said he would recuse himself from those discussions.
Across the street at 30 E. Piccadilly St. is a two-story white building that housed the Winchester Newsstand until the business closed in July 2018. The front of the two-story building features windows and a glass door on the ground level, and a cinder-block wall on the second story. The sides of the building are shared with neighboring properties and cannot be seen from the street.
Daniel Brereton of White Post has the building under contract and is working with the BAR to finalize a renovation that falls within his budget. Mike Grabowski of Urban Development Partners LLC of Winchester is working with Brereton to bring new life to the 80-year-old structure.
Grabowski showed the BAR two potential designs for 30 E. Piccadilly St. — one for retail, the other for a restaurant. He said the selected design will depend on who leases the building from Brereton.
In both cases, the faux white brick on the second floor of the building’s front would be replaced with stained hardwood, and the main entrance on the ground floor would be recessed 14 feet from the street.
If the structure becomes a restaurant, Grabowski said, patio seating would be installed next to the front door. If it retains its retail use, the patio area would be replaced with a large window.
“It’s going to be a big improvement,” BAR member Kyle Hopkins said.
The board voted unanimously to allow Grabowski to proceed with either of the designs, which gives Brereton more flexibility in leasing the commercial space.
Attending Thursday afternoon’s Winchester Board of Architectural Review meeting in Rouss City Hall were Vice Chairwoman Patricia Jackson and members Don Packard Jr., Kyle Hopkins and Samar Jafri. Chairman Kevin Walker and members Beth Elgin and Geraldine Kiefer were absent.
