WINCHESTER — Additional information about a mixed-use apartment complex planned for the former Sarah Zane Fire Hall was disclosed during Thursday’s meeting of Winchester’s Board of Architectural Review (BAR).
Washington-based developer Tej Trummer-Dutta bought the vacant fire hall at 301 N. Loudoun St., as well as a single-family home next door at 305 N. Loudoun St., in late June for $899,000.
According to information presented to the BAR, the two-story house would be dismantled to the studs and completely rebuilt to include two apartments. Another four apartments would be in the upper levels of the renovated three-story fire hall, where the ground-floor space would be offered for lease to a commercial business, possibly a restaurant.
Kyle Hopkins, an architect with Four Square Architects in Winchester, said the house was built in the 1860s and predates the fire hall by nearly 20 years.
“At one point, before Sarah Zane was even built, this was supposedly a duplex,” Hopkins said, but half of the home was removed in the late 1870s to make way for the fire hall.
The restoration project would convert the roof of the fire hall into an open-air deck for tenants. A shared patio for residents is also planned for an open courtyard behind the house.
The entire complex, including an enclosed Dumpster and a parking lot with 11 spaces, would be surrounded by a privacy fence with a metal gate, according to BAR documents.
“We’re trying to do these updates, but fit in [with the property’s historic surroundings] as well,” Hopkins said.
Eventually, he said, Trummer-Dutta would like to build an addition to the rear of the fire hall that could accommodate additional apartments. The fire hall’s signature bell tower would be preserved, but its open arches would be filled with glass.
Hopkins is chairman of the BAR, so he recused himself from Thursday’s vote on the matter.
The proposed exterior changes were unanimously approved by the remaining members of the BAR, a panel tasked with maintaining the architectural integrity of Winchester’s downtown Historic District.
“It looks fantastic, it really does,” BAR member Don Packard Jr. told Hopkins.
In order to proceed with the project, Trummer-Dutta must also get City Council’s approval of a conditional-use permit that would allow him to convert the single-family home into a building with two apartments. A public hearing on his permit request will be held at the Sept. 15 meeting of the Winchester Planning Commission, which will then forward a recommendation to the full council.
From 1879 to 1936, the fire hall was home to the Sarah Zane Fire Company, which was later incorporated into Winchester’s Rouss Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company. The single-family house next door served as the residence of the company’s fire chief.
The fire company was named in memory of Sarah Zane, a Philadelphia resident who, in 1821, willed $1,000 to Winchester to buy a fire engine and hose. That hand-drawn apparatus was preserved and is now displayed at Rouss Fire Hall at 3 S. Braddock St.
Attending Thursday afternoon’s Winchester Board of Architectural Review meeting were Chairman Kyle Hopkins, Vice Chairwoman Beth Elgin and members Kevin Walker and Don Packard Jr. Board members Patricia Jackson, Samar Jafri and Geraldine Kiefer were absent.
