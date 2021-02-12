WINCHESTER — A Frederick County man is accused of seriously injuring another man during a fight at the Terrace Club at 2215 Valor Drive about 10 p.m. Saturday.
The injured man wrote in a criminal complaint that he and his wife were leaving the bar when she was approached by the wife of suspect Brian Ozias Ritter, and the two women argued. The man said his wife was pulled to the ground and he interceded. As he reached down and tried to pull them apart, he said Ritter kicked him in the mouth, knocking out some of his teeth.
“I fell on the floor and pulled him down on top of me to keep from getting hit more,” the man wrote. “He yelled, ‘Where are your teeth at?’”
The injured man said a friend pulled Ritter off of him, then Ritter and Ritter’s wife fled the bar.
Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Capt. Amanda R. Behan said in an email on Thursday that in addition to missing teeth, the man sustained facial injuries. She said witnesses verified that Ritter attacked the man.
Ritter, 51, of the 100 block of Greenway Court, was arrested on Feb. 7 and charged with malicious wounding. He is due in back in Frederick General District Court at 8:45 a.m. on March 24.
