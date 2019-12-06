WINCHESTER — Two downtown property owners who made exterior changes to their buildings without the Board of Architectural Review’s consent had to face the music Wednesday.
Windows were at the core of both cases.
William Quarles had already received permission from the Board of Architectural Review (BAR) to build a two-story addition onto the back of his house at 221 W. Boscawen St. However, the design approved in September was markedly different than the final product.
The BAR authorized a design that included a screened-in rear porch, but Quarles built an enclosed porch with wooden walls and windows.
The rear exterior wall includes four full-size windows and five narrow transom windows. Four of the transoms are positioned directly above the full-size windows, but the fifth appears out of place, installed near the corner of the porch and away from all the other glass.
“The window locations don’t seem to fit with the rest of the house,” BAR member Kyle Hopkins said.
Quarles said he decided to change his original design during construction, after he had already met with the board. Since he already had a tight budget, he didn’t want the extra expense necessitated by drawing up new plans and returning to the BAR.
“I’m at your all’s mercy,” Quarles said. “It wasn’t my [original] intention to do this without the board’s permission.”
BAR members were understanding, but held firm that the addition has to comply with the U.S. Department of Interior’s building standards for historic districts.
“There are a number of ways to make changes more in keeping with the original submission,” BAR Chairman Kevin Walker told Quarles.
However, the prospect of spending more money to win the board’s endorsement did not sit well with Quarles.
“I’m a little upset,” he said, explaining he had already invested a lot to improve a property in Winchester’s downtown Historic District, “and it’s being shoved back at me.”
BAR members offered advice on the easiest ways to convert the porch into something acceptable — primarily by moving the windows to more traditional placements — and suggested building a taller fence and planting trees around the home’s backyard that would limit the public’s view of the rear addition.
“That would take care of the majority of the eyesore,” said Walker, who added that Quarles would not have to return to the BAR if he agreed to make the suggested changes.
Quarles said he would rather be safe than sorry and would submit a revamped design for the BAR’s consideration at a future meeting.
“Rather than keep throwing money at it, I’d rather come back with something you can sign off on,” he said.
A few minutes later, the BAR was again asked to rule on window installations that varied from a previously approved design.
“I think this is my fault,” architect Donald Crigler, appearing on behalf of property owner Ron McGehee, told the board.
Crigler said his company, DFC Architects of Winchester, was working on two projects — one a private residence, the other the former Virginia National Bank building on the Loudoun Street Mall — and he mistakenly installed the windows for the house in the Historic District building.
“I’m falling on the sword,” he said.
The rear of the former bank at 186 N. Loudoun St. is being converted into apartments, which required Crigler to install additional windows. However, the ones he used have decorative grilles between two panes of glass, and Historic District guidelines state the grilles need to be on the outside of the window.
Crigler said the windows’ manufacturer, Andersen Corp., can swap out the grilles, but BAR member Don Packard Jr. advised him to check the cost of replacing the windows to make sure he’s not spending more than necessary.
The BAR voted unanimously to allow Crigler to proceed with the most cost-effective option. That means he will not have to return to the board once he determines the best fix.
Attending Thursday afternoon’s Winchester Board of Architectural Review meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Kevin Walker, Vice Chairwoman Patricia Jackson and members Don Packard Jr., Beth Elgin, Kyle Hopkins, Samar Jafri and Geraldine Kiefer.
(6) comments
Seems as though one should also follow plans that were approved by the BAR (if we truly need one of those anyhow).
BAR decisions can be appealed directly to City Council.
How did Winchester end up with this Gestapo that prohibits people from improving their properties?
If one doesn't like the rules, one shouldn't buy property in the historic district.
Exactly.
Yep.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.