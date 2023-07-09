WINCHESTER — The city's Board of Architectural Review has decided to wait before it renders further decisions regarding a home in Winchester's Historic District where the owner is accused of making renovations that were not approved in advance by the BAR.
The board's decision on Thursday was the latest development in a four-month dispute among Historic District property owners.
It began in March when the city's Planning and Zoning Department noticed John Megale had made unauthorized changes to a single-family home he owns at 119 S. Washington St. All property construction in Winchester's downtown Historic District must be approved in advance by the BAR, which is something every owner agrees to when buying a home or business in the district. The BAR is a council-appointed panel that has purview over the portions of any property that can be seen from a public right of way, and it follows historic preservation standards and guidelines developed by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
In April 2022, the BAR approved designs submitted by Megale for a new fence surrounding his property and square gateway columns at the fence's front entrance. However, city officials in March noticed the columns that had been installed by Megale were round rather than square, and the fence was higher than authorized and positioned 2 feet back from his property line rather than the 1 foot approved by the BAR.
On April 6, the BAR told Megale he would have to remove the gateway columns but tabled discussions regarding the fence until a future meeting. Two weeks later, on April 20, Megale appealed the gateway decision and the BAR rescinded its earlier denial. It also voted to approve the fence and some other renovations that had been performed without permission, including the installation of a new front doorframe and the replacement of a brick walkway with a pea-gravel path.
Soon thereafter, the BAR realized it had followed faulty legal advice from City Attorney Melisa Michelsen, who told the board it could reconsider Megale's gateway appeal after just two weeks rather than the one year it should have waited before taking a second look at the unamended, unchanged application. On June 15, the BAR rescinded its April 20 approval of the columns and ordered them removed.
Before that occurred, though, a group of 28 Historic District homeowners banded together to appeal the BAR's decision allowing Megale to keep the columns and fence. They noted the columns were improperly reconsidered, and the fence allegedly violated the BAR's own design guidelines because of its location and height.
A public hearing on the appeal was held at City Council's meeting on June 27, at which time city Planner David Stewart said the gateway issue had been rendered moot by the BAR's June 15 vote on the columns. However, the appeal regarding the fence remains active and council is expected to make a decision on whether it can stay in place at its meeting Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, in late June, Megale submitted a new application to the BAR featuring redesigned gateway columns. That application was presented to the board at its meeting on Thursday.
"Given where we are today with events, there's obviously more scrutiny on procedures and policies," BAR Chairwoman Elizabeth Yo said, clarifying the board was considering a new application and not just a revision to one that had been previously submitted. Since the application is entirely new, the BAR is legally allowed to consider it without having to wait a year.
Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said Michelsen was expected to attend Thursday's BAR meeting to clarify the legality of the board's consideration of Megale's new gateway application, but she could not make it.
"From a standpoint of caution, it may be best to table this until the city attorney can provide you with guidance if Mr. Stewart is at all uncomfortable with having you proceed with this," Youmans said.
"Staff has no issue with the board considering it," Stewart said, noting that Michelsen had already shared her legal opinion with him via email.
The BAR's response, however, brought to mind the old cliché, "Once bitten, twice shy."
"I'd like to remind everybody that the last time that we voted on this, we voted based on attorney's recommendation," said BAR member Jennifer Wolgamott. "Because we proceeded with her recommendation, I personally think that we should have counsel here prior to reviewing this application."
BAR member Stephanie Ryall also noted that City Council has not yet made a decision on Megale's fence, which would connect to the gateway columns. She said voting on the columns without knowing the fence's ultimate placement "could cause the homeowner undue extra expense."
"I don't know that it would be fair to make any recommendation until that chapter is closed," Ryall said. "I think it would be a case of the right hand not talking to the left ..."
The rest of the BAR agreed, voting unanimously to table consideration of Megale's new gateway application until City Council makes a decision regarding the fence and Michelsen can be present to personally advise the board.
Attending Thursday's Board of Architectural Review meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairwoman Elizabeth Yo, Vice Chairman Don Packard and members Barton Chasler, Jennifer Wolgamott and Stephanie Ryall. Samar Jafri was absent.
