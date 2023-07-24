WINCHESTER — The city wants to tear down a decrepit, blighted house in Winchester's Historic District, but the Board of Architectural Review (BAR) wants to wait and see if anyone is interested in buying and renovating the 153-year-old structure.
The property in question is located at 411 S. Loudoun St. and owned by Wayne and Laura Gavis of Frederick County. The BAR in December approved a partial demolition that would remove a 102-year-old rear addition to the house while leaving the rest of the structure intact, but City Attorney Melisa Michelsen told the board on Thursday that will no longer work.
"There was a potential buyer for this property," Michelsen said, noting the prospective buyer wanted to renovate the main portion of the house once the rear addition was removed. "The buyer backed out and is no longer interested, so that left us with the abatement plan of the city trying to renovate it or the property being torn down and demolished in its entirety."
Winchester has been at odds with the Gavises for several years because the property owners allowed several of its downtown residential properties to deteriorate and become unsafe for human habitation. In addition to 411 S. Loudoun St., the Gavises own other blighted dwellings at 514-520, 415-417 and 212-216 S. Loudoun St., as well as 414 S. Braddock St.
City officials have said the Gavises showed no interest in repairing, occupying or selling the properties, so the city was forced to take action because the deteriorating, derelict buildings are dangerous to people who walk in or around them.
A lawsuit filed by Winchester against the couple last year asked Judge Alexander Iden to appoint the city as receiver of the dwellings at 411 and 514-520 S. Loudoun St. so the local government could demolish or repair the structures before selling the vacant lots to recoup its expenses.
Following a series of hearings in Winchester General District Court, Iden approved the city's plan to demolish the buildings and sell the land at 411 and 514-520 S. Loudoun St. because it was the most economical way to address the problems.
The BAR, which has purview over all structures in the Historic District that can be seen from public streets, alleys or sidewalks, gave its consent in November to tear down the townhouses at 514-520 S. Loudoun St. One month later, it approved demolition of the rear portion of the house at 411 S. Loudoun St. so the rest of the dwelling could be sold to an unidentified buyer and renovated.
Since then, Michelsen said the townhouses at 514-520 S. Loudoun St. were sold. The new owner's plans for the blighted buildings — demolish them in order to redevelop the site — are currently awaiting Iden's approval.
However, the anticipated sale of 411 S. Loudoun St. fell through, so the city now wants the BAR's permission to completely raze the single-family home that was originally built circa 1870.
"It's just not economically feasible to renovate the property given its condition," Michelsen said on Thursday, referring to the city's estimate that a full demolition of 411 S. Loudoun would cost $25,000 while an overall renovation would cost approximately $640,000.
Michelsen said the Code of Virginia has stipulated a tight timeline for taking action at 411 S. Loudoun. If the city chooses to renovate the building rather than demolish or sell it, all the improvements would have to be completed within a year, which could be a challenge due to the extent of repairs required.
Michelsen also noted that if renovations are not completed by next July, Iden will order the building be demolished.
"He has no other options," she said.
Sandra Bosley, executive director of the nonprofit Preservation of Historic Winchester, said her organization would like the BAR to consider saving 411 S. Loudoun St. so it could possibly be sold to PHW or someone else interested in renovating the house.
"This is very similar to a lot of the buildings we have rehabbed already on Loudoun Street," Bosley said. "We've seen it done and know it can be done."
BAR member Jennifer Wolgamott noted that a structural review of 411 S. Loudoun conducted on Aug. 23 by the engineering firm Painter-Lewis PLC of Winchester determined the front portion of the house could be saved with extensive and costly repairs, but the rear addition is beyond salvaging and needs to be removed.
Michelsen responded by saying repairs to the front portion of the house are feasible, but "the value of the property is not anywhere near the cost of renovation."
BAR member Barton Chasler suggested tabling action on 411 S. Loudoun St. to give the city more time to find a buyer. He said that would allow Preservation of Historic Winchester time to consider if it would like to buy and preserve the house using money from its Jennings Revolving Fund.
The BAR agreed and voted unanimously to table the matter until its meeting on Aug. 17.
Attending Thursday's Board of Architectural Review meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairwoman Elizabeth Yo, Vice Chairman Don Packard and members Barton Chasler, Jennifer Wolgamott, Samar Jafri and Stephanie Ryall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.