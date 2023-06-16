WINCHESTER — The city's Board of Architectural Review righted an apparent wrong Thursday, rescinding its decision from last month to allow a Winchester Historic District homeowner to keep the gateway in front of his house that he installed on his property without the BAR's permission.
That means John Megale must either remove or alter the round gateway columns at his 203-year-old single-family home at 119 S. Washington St.
Megale's troubles began in March when he received a "stop work" order from the city after officials noticed he had made several unapproved changes to his house. In addition to the fence that is more than 2 feet back from his property line and the round gateway columns, he also replaced the house's front door frame with one that has panels of glass on the sides (sidelights) and replaced a brick walkway leading to the front porch with a pea gravel path.
Megale petitioned the BAR, which has oversight of all building designs in the Historic District that can be seen from public rights of way, to allow his renovation to remain intact. At its meeting on April 6, though, the board denied the round gateway columns and tabled the rest of the items. It was also noted at the time that Megale had submitted gateway designs in 2022 that were approved by the BAR, but the columns he installed were not the same.
At the BAR's next meeting on April 20, Megale returned to ask the board to reconsider its decision on the columns and to approve the tabled items. The BAR, having been advised by attorney Melisa Michelsen that it had the authority to reconsider its denial from two weeks earlier, relented and told Megale the columns could stay. Members also approved the fence, walkway and door frame.
But Michelsen was incorrect.
In an email following the April 20 meeting, she wrote: "In Mr. Megale's request for reconsideration of the denial of the columns, Mr. Megale did not provide any additional or amended information as required by Secs. 14-4-3 and 4-4 [of Winchester's Zoning Code]. As such, the board should not have reconsidered its denial of the columns, and my recommendation will be to rescind the approval and reinstate the denial of the columns."
Concurrently, a group of neighbors in the Historic District, led by J.P. Carr, filed an appeal of the BAR's April 20 decision to allow the columns and fence. City Council is currently considering that appeal and a public hearing on the matter is scheduled for its meeting on June 27.
On Thursday, Jordan K. Bowman of the Harrisonburg law firm Litten and Sipe — the legal firm contracted by City Council to serve as Winchester's city attorney, and whose staff includes Michelsen — admitted his office had made a mistake when Michelsen said the BAR could reconsider its April 6 vote on the columns.
"In analyzing that procedural issue after the April 20th meeting, our firm has come to the opinion that it was not proper for the board to reconsider and approve the items that had been denied ...," Bowman said. "There are written rules in the City Code that City Council has adopted that govern the way BAR conducts its business, and those rules include some restrictions on reconsideration."
Since the BAR acted inappropriately, Bowman suggested it void its April 20 reconsideration of the pillars. The other amenities at 119 S. Washington St. had been approved by the board in accordance with city regulations so no changes to those would be required.
"If you don't do it, City Council may rule [in favor of] the appeal," Bowman said about rescinding the April 20 decision.
He said Megale has already submitted an application for new columns that could replace the round ones, but there are questions regarding the BAR's authority to consider the application.
"There is a provision in City Code that talks about a cooling off period after an application has been decided," Bowman said. "Basically, there's a restriction on resubmittals for a year."
Bowman said the BAR's ability to consider the new application will come down to its content. If the board decides it is too similar to the one denied on April 6 — for example, if the only change is the color of the columns — Megale will have to wait a year for reconsideration. But if the BAR feels the application features an entirely new design, the request can proceed.
Attending Thursday's Winchester Board of Architectural Review meeting in Rouss City Hall were Vice Chairman Don Packard and members Barton Chasler, Jennifer Wolgamott and Samar Jafri. Chairwoman Elizabeth Yo and member Stephanie Ryall were absent.
