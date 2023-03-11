BERRYVILLE — A nondescript lamp at the intersection of Church and East Main streets once may have been the most important light in Berryville.
With a single bulb attached, the green-and-white metal fixture was much like those installed amid porches, backyards or garages in yesteryear, or near gas pumps at service stations.
But this light helped to keep the town safe. Not necessarily by illuminating the portion of downtown where it hung, but rather by alerting police officers on patrol when they needed to respond to an emergency or a plea for help.
Kept in storage since its removal many years ago, the lamp is on public view again. It's part of an exhibit on Berryville's history this month at the Barns of Rose Hill.
The light was part of "a different era" within small-town law enforcement, said Police Chief Neal White.
It used to be that when a call for help came in, the police operator would flip a switch to turn on the light. Upon noticing it shining, an officer would call the operator from a phone box below the lamp to find out where to go and what assistance was needed, White explained.
As technology evolved, two-way radios became commonplace in police cruisers, eliminating the need for such a light.
To White's recollection, the lamp and the call box were removed when new traffic signals were installed at the intersection about a decade ago.
Now, the lamp is part of a display of police department memorabilia, including badges of former officers and a radar system used to catch speeders. Look up to see it, or it may not be easily noticed, being that it's so unremarkable — except for the important function it served.
The "Berryville Celebrates" exhibit coincides with the town's 225th anniversary observance. Memorabilia from the John H. Enders Fire Company and Rescue Squad, as well as popular businesses that residents may remember visiting, also is on view.
Old turnout gear, including a fire chief's hat, and photos of old trucks and other apparatus were contributed by the fire company.
Its display recalls, too, how a bell once used to summon volunteer firefighters to service eventually was replaced by a siren. The bell is preserved in front of the company's headquarters on South Buckmarsh Street.
The initial siren, atop a downtown building, is long gone, replaced by one mounted on a pole behind Enders. Look closely, though, to see the old siren in a photo of Main Street storefronts in another display.
Among those storefronts is the former A&P store in the building that Homespun restaurant now occupies. As grocery stores evolved into supermarkets, A&P moved into a larger building — shown in a photo — a block away on West Main Street in 1968. Eventually, the store was renamed SuperFresh before it closed in 1996.
The building is still there, having been remodeled for use by two current businesses. But it's evident that the structure originally was an A&P because the cupola once part of the company's exterior design for stores remains.
A year prior to the supermarket closing, another longtime business met its demise.
Coiner's Department Store was founded by Emmett G. Coiner in 1896 and later purchased by Chet Hobert, who ran it until its shutdown almost a century later. Pictures in the exhibit recall the store's "cash trolley" used when customers paid for merchandise.
Clerks didn't use a cash register. Instead, they sent payments along the trolley to an office upstairs. An office worker then sent the trolley down with change and a receipt, the exhibit mentions.
A photo shows the former Southern Cafe had a stark interior as compared to modern restaurants. Yet it served "full course dinners," as its exterior sign on display promoted.
For an image of dessert, however, move over to the Berryville Packing House & Processing Plant display, which features a can of Byrd applesauce and a cardboard package of Byrd apple slices. The display highlights the prominent family's involvement in the Northern Shenandoah Valley's apple industry.
Barns of Rose Hill, a nonprofit arts and cultural center on Chalmers Court, adjacent to the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, will host the exhibit through March 30. Visitation is free during regular operating hours from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Already, the exhibit has attracted many spectators, according to Sarah Ames, the Barns' executive director.
"A lot of folks have had stories" to tell, Ames said, upon seeing the memorabilia loaned by private citizens as well as the Clarke County Historical Association.
That's made the exhibit even more interesting, she said.
