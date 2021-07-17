BERRYVILLE — Having a performing arts venue that attracts noteworthy singers and musicians is rare for a small, rural town like Berryville, according to Barns of Rose Hill representatives.
Executive Director Sarah Ames said similar organizations elsewhere have struggled or even failed, while the Barns has been hugely successful.
"A lot of them don't see the 10-year mark," she said, because they "have such an uphill battle" raising funds or selling enough tickets.
Yet the Barns is reaching that milestone this year. It's hard for Ames, an employee for four years, to pinpoint specific reasons for the venue's success. She speculates it's because the Barns somehow has found the right mix of performances and activities to attract a wide range of people. She believes its distinctive location — renovated former dairy barns in the heart of a small town — lures visitors who enjoy attending performances in quaint settings. And, she credits staff, board members, volunteers and other supporters for going above and beyond the call of duty to keep it successful.
The renovated barns are "a very intimate, warm, inviting atmosphere," said Diana Kincannon, a former board member and chairwoman who has constantly been involved with the Barns since its planning stages.
Residents of the Northern Shenandoah Valley and surrounding areas must comprise "a constituency that really appreciates the values we represent," Kincannon surmised about the Barns' success.
Many people feel a personal connection to the Barns, Ames said. "When you walk in the door, you feel a warmth" emanating from the space, she said.
"It's just evidence of what makes Berryville and Clarke County special," she said. Barns of Rose Hill is "something we, as a small community, can be proud of having."
Nestled into a corner of the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center property on Chalmers Court, the Barns isn't large enough to host performers of the magnitude of, say, Taylor Swift or The Rolling Stones, Ames admits.
What it's able to do, she said, is provide access to music across a variety of genres from up-and-coming "artists who are amazingly talented and who you may have never heard of before."
"You can hear amazing music from people you wouldn't necessarily consider to be mainstream," yet who — if you were aware of them and their talent — you'd be willing to drive to a big city to hear, she continued.
"It's really world-class entertainment," said current board Chairman Michael Hobert, a Berryville lawyer.
An example that Ames mentioned is 17-year-old country/folk singer Emilie Hamilton, known professionally as EmiSunshine and who has appeared on the television show "American Idol." Ames described her as being a child prodigy. Hamilton previously has performed at the Barns and will give another concert there on Aug. 13.
Barns of Rose Hill will hold a free "Ten-Year Anniversary Community Celebration" from 5-9 p.m. July 31. "It's a way to thank the community for a decade of support," Ames said.
Performing at the celebration will be Grammy Award-nominee Cheick Hamala Diabate and his band. Diabate sings and plays the ngoni, a West African lute instrument believed to have been a precursor to the banjo. The event also will feature craft-making and children's activities, plus gourmet food trucks where treats can be purchased.
An interactive exhibit highlighting the organization's history and "all the people who helped make the Barns of Rose Hill happen" is being developed. It will be on display from October through at least November, and probably December, Ames said.
Commemorative bricks are being sold for $250. Barns supporters can have their names inscribed on the bricks, which will be installed in the front walkway, to permanently express their support for the Barns.
Something for everyone
Barns of Rose Hill isn't just a performance venue. The nonprofit organization hosts art exhibits; arts, crafts and music classes; film screenings; discussions and lectures. In partnership with the Clarke County Library, it provides a summer reading program for children. Also, its facilities can be rented for events such as weddings, receptions and meetings.
What once was private property has evolved into a significant public draw.
An approximately 100-acre estate called Rose Hill was established in the mid-19th century by Dr. S.S Neill, a Confederate Army surgeon. After the Civil War, the estate was bought by lawyer Marshall McCormick, who later became Berryville's mayor, Clarke County's commonwealth's attorney and a state senator. In 1911, McCormick’s daughter, Rosalie, married Horace Gilbert Smithy, who soon thereafter purchased the property. The couple lived in Washington and used Rose Hill as their summer home.
Rosalie McCormick died in 1963. The following year, her husband donated the property to the town in her honor for “the educational, recreational and cultural benefit of the community.”
The estate's house burned down in 1978. Nobody ever figured out why, but it had fallen into disrepair and frequently attracted trespassers, Ames said.
Over time, the town developed part of the property as Rose Hill Park. Another portion was developed for the Government Center.
Two barns on the estate operated as a dairy until the early 1950s. A nonprofit organization, Barns of Rose Hill Inc., was formed in 2004, and a capital campaign was launched to raise $2 million to renovate the barns into a community arts and education center. About $2.5 million was raised altogether, said Kincannon.
Those involved were optimistic that the campaign would be successful. Arts events were held even before the renovations were finished.
"We called ourselves, 'A reality without a roof,'" Kincannon recalled.
A full history of the organization is online at barnsofrosehill.org/about/our-history.
COMMUNITY IMPACT
Barns of Rose Hill formally opened on Sept. 6, 2011. The venue, designated as Berryville/Clarke County's official visitors center, has since hosted more than 750 programs and performances attended by more than 55,000 people. Roughly half of the visitors have been from outside Clarke County, according to Ames.
An average of five to seven performances and special events are held monthly. Ames said most are considered "sold out" after 185 tickets are bought.
Operating on an annual budget of $250,000 to $300,000, Barns of Rose Hill receives about 30% of its income comes from ticket sales; the rest is comprised of public and private contributions, including ones from companies and charitable foundations. Both the Berryville Town Council and Clarke County Board of Supervisors make yearly allocations.
Barns of Rose Hill also is the recipient of two $1 million endowments. One is the Robert and Genevieve Boxley Barns of Rose Hill Fund through the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley. The other is a five-year fundraising campaign in which the Barns is raising up to $100,000 annually and the Eugene B. Casey Foundation is matching those amounts.
"For an organization of our size, those two things are definitely game-changers" in terms of helping to ensure the Barns' success for the long term, Ames said.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Barns to close its facilities to the public for three months last year, although some events that people could view online were arranged. As gathering restrictions were eased, it resumed hosting exhibits and reopened its visitors center. Concerts also have resumed in limited numbers.
Hobert said the Barns is striving to host more activities of interest to people of all ages as the pandemic further eases up.
"We've got an amazing lineup of concerts this fall," Ames said. "Tickets are selling out quickly."
She and Hobert agreed that the pandemic has been stressful for the organization in terms of it being able to fulfill its mission.
But "community support of what we do has never faltered," and donations have remained steady, Ames said.
Apparently, "people wanted to make sure we were going to still be here when the craziness was over," she added, smiling.
