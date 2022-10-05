A big band concert and swing dance on Saturday in Berryville will raise money for the town’s upcoming 225th anniversary year celebration while also setting the mood for the festivities to come.
The concert by Yesterday Swing Orchestra will be at 4 p.m. at the Barns of Rose Hill at 95 Chalmers Court, followed by the swing dance at 7 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m. for the concert and 6 p.m. for the dance. All ages are welcome.
The dance includes instruction from teachers at Social Graces Ballroom Dance Studio. Both the concert and dance will raise funds for the free community events during the “Berryville Celebrates” 225th anniversary events in 2023.
“We knew we wanted to do a fundraiser before the year arrived,” said John Hudson, chairman of the anniversary planning committee and a regular vocalist with the local swing orchestra.
Funds raised will “pay for things along the way,” he said. “And we thought that that would be a great venue. The programming there is always exceptional.”
Songs he’ll help out on are “L-O-V-E,” “The Lady is a Tramp” and “Mack the Knife.”
“It’s absolutely a lot of fun,” Hudson said. “I have always wanted to sing with a big band.”
Though the Barns regularly hosts musical acts of all kinds, Martha Reynolds, marketing and outreach coordinator for the Barns, said the concert and swing dance combo is something new for the cultural and event center.
“Oh yes, we’re certainly looking forward to it,” she said. “Given that the band is made up of local musicians as well,” she said having them there offers a “sense of community.”
Other events at the Barns next year will include exhibits and lectures, she said.
“It’s meant to be sort of a fun way of kicking off everything that’s going to happen in 2023 for the anniversary,” she said. “This is just to get people in the right mood.”
Tickets for the concert and swing dance are sold separately.
Tickets for the concert are $40 in advance or $45 at the door. Tickets for the swing dance are $30 in advance or $35 at the door.
For both events, the price includes admission for one, two drink tickets, and a choice of a commemorative stemless wine or pint glass.
For more information, visit barnsofrosehill.org/event/berryville-225-benefit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.