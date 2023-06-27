BERRYVILLE — Barricades on Tyson Drive and Dunlap Drive will be removed on July 5 to help drivers get around the Hermitage subdivision, despite ongoing home construction.
New portions of those streets are part of the subdivision’s fifth phase of development. Construction is expected to continue through the end of the year.
The street portions haven’t yet undergone a final paving. Still, they need to open to help residents who’ve moved into homes recently completed, said Deputy Town Manager Jean Petti.
At least one person in the neighborhood would like to see the barricades remain in place longer.
During a recent Berryville Town Council meeting, Dunlap resident Craig Mattice suggested removing the barricades on Tyson while leaving those on Dunlap alone.
Those barriers should remain at least until the Clarke County Public Schools reopen on Aug. 23 and buses may need to service new homes, Mattice said.
In an email to The Winchester Star, Mattice said there seemed to be “no predefined process for the decision” to open the streets next week — one based on metrics and construction milestones.
“The result was an arbitrary decision,” he said, “... which demonstrated no one felt that they needed to discuss with, or involve, the community members impacted.”
Petti and Berryville Community Development Director Christy Dunkle said they’ve heard no concerns from anyone else in the neighborhood.
A public notice concerning the barricades being removed is posted on the town’s website at berryvilleva.gov.
When a subdivision is being developed, Petti said, normal practice is to control ingress and egress near construction sites for safety purposes.
However, “once homes are actually occupied,” she said, streets serving them must be opened to help occupants enter and leave.
Emergency vehicles also need access, she said.
After the barricades are removed, police will make extra patrols in the subdivision.
“Not to ticket people who get confused” about how to get around, Petti emphasized, but to help them navigate the routes.
After they undergo final paving, the new portions of Tyson Drive and Dunlap Drive will be added to the town’s street maintenance system, officials said.
The fifth phase of the Hermitage’s development is the final one. More than 70 new homes are being built, council documents show.
In another street matter, construction around the railroad crossing on Josephine Street is anticipated to begin this morning — weather permitting — and continue through the rest of the week.
The construction is part of ongoing improvements to the street, the only route through the Josephine City Historic District, a predominantly African American neighborhood on the National Register of Historic Places.
Josephine Street will remain open during the construction. Residents along the dead-end street can expect construction noise and occasional traffic stops and water service interruptions this week, a notice on the town’s website shows.
Pipe installation and pavement patching are to continue through the summer. A final layer of pavement on the street is to be put down this fall.
