MIDDLETOWN — Local radio personality Barry Lee got a surprise Wednesday morning during 92.5 WINC-FM's morning program when Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV paid him an unexpected visit and named him the town's Citizen of the Year.
Middletown Town Council voted unanimously at its Monday night meeting to bestow the honor on Lee. On Wednesday morning, Harbaugh presented the award to Lee on the air.
Harbaugh noted that Lee, who has been on the local airwaves for decades, got his start in radio in Middletown. In 1977, Lee joined WFFV-FM, which at the time operated out of the Wayside Inn on the town's Main Street. Lee was still with the station when it relocated to Strasburg in 1982, but he left two years later to start hosting the morning show on WINC, located in Winchester.
In 1986, Lee created Chain of Checks, an annual fundraiser hosted by WINC to benefit local nonprofit organizations.
“Though not technically a Middletown resident, living just outside of town, I think his merits through the WINC Chain of Checks event are worthy of consideration,” Harbaugh said. “The event has raised over $1.25 million for area nonprofits as of 2017. I would imagine that number is close to $1.5 million now.”
Lee said he had “no idea” he was going to be named Citizen of the Year and that he was humbled by the recognition.
Harbaugh said Middletown residents nominate people for Citizen of the Year, and Town Council gets to choose the winner.
“Barry and his wife Mary are part of the VDOT Adopt a Highway Program and strive to keep Belle Grove Road scenic and beautiful for visitors and tourists of the plantation,” Harbaugh said. “He has also announced numerous parades for the town free of charge, and he has allowed town officials on air on 92.5 WINC-FM multiple times to discuss upcoming events.”
Lee has lived in Frederick County, just outside Middletown, since 1978. Lee said when his mother was alive, she always loved Middletown, describing it as “a quaint, beautiful little town.”
“There’s so many people who work so hard in that town to make it an enjoyable place to live,” Lee said. “It’s very humbling.”
Harbaugh asked Lee to ride in the town’s Fourth of July Parade this year as its Citizen of the Year. Lee told The Star he plans to do so.
“I’m just so proud of what that little town does,” Lee said. “And Charles has been so creative in creating events and getting people to Middletown to experience that good hometown feel.”
He’s a generous and caring man. Bravo!
