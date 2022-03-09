BERRYVILLE — After spending more than 40 years on the Berryville Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA), Martha Barthel recently submitted her resignation and retired from public service.
Mayor Jay Arnold presented her a resolution of appreciation during a Berryville Town Council meeting Tuesday night.
"I didn't realize it had been quite that long," Barthel said of her tenure.
The BZA is a quasi-judicial board. Its duties include hearing appeals of rezoning decisions and considering requests for variances from rules restricting property usage. Its five members — who serve five-year terms — are appointed by Clarke County Circuit Court, largely based on recommendations of the council.
Barthel first was appointed to the panel in 1980.
Reading from the resolution, Arnold said Barthel always "displayed logic, decency and fidelity to the BZA's calling."
"Do I get equal time?" Barthel quipped.
"You want to speak?" Arnold asked her.
"No," she replied.
But she really wanted to, and she did.
"She's still got that sense of humor," said Erecka Gibson, the council's recorder.
"I always felt grateful for the opportunity to help build Berryville," Barthel told the council.
"That's what we did" essentially, she continued, because the BZA deals with property development issues.
Barthel mentioned she's seen a lot of changes in Berryville. There are things she misses from the past, she noted. She didn't elaborate, but she said she would like to see a couple of dress shops open.
Being on the BZA enabled her to go into people's backyards and walk around, seeing things that many people don't get to see, she pointed out.
"I met a lot of interesting people," Barthel said, indicating that's what she enjoyed most.
She suggested that residents apply to serve on the BZA as seats come open in the future.
"It's a great opportunity for people to put in their two cents" about town matters and maybe help Berryville at the same time, she said.
Amid her lengthy service to the town, Barthel had a long career in banking.
She joined the Bank of Clarke County as a bookkeeper in 1945. Over the years, she documented the bank's history as its archivist and worked for six of its seven company presidents. She became vice president for customer service in 1983 and spent nine years in that role before retiring in 1992 after working at the bank for 47 years, the resolution shows.
Although her career and her service to the town kept her busy, she always found time to be active at her church.
A member of Berryville Presbyterian Church since 1936, Barthel has been a Sunday school teacher, deacon and member of the Board of Trustees and the Stewardship Committee. She received a lifetime membership to the Presbyterian Women's Circle.
Receiving the council's resolution was "quite an honor for me," she said. "I never expected it."
"I'll probably frame it," she chuckled.
