Northwestern District
Class 4
;Overall;District
;W;L;W;L
James Wood;15;2;10;0
Millbrook;14;2;8;1
Sherando;9;8;5;4
Kettle Run;6;6;4;5
Liberty;5;11;3;7
Fauquier;5;12;2;8
Handley;5;14;2;9
Bull Run District
;Overall;District
;W;L;W;L
East Rockingham;13;2;10;1
Madison County;11;4;10;1
Rappahannock County;8;7;6;5
Mountain View;8;8;6;6
Luray;6;10;5;7
Clarke County;6;9;4;7
Strasburg;6;9;4;7
Page County;5;11;4;8
Central;2;13;2;9
Batting Average
(Minimum 20 bats)
;H;AB;Avg.
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;23;47;.489
Micah George, Millbrook;19;42;.452
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;22;52;.423
Matthew Sipe, Clarke;22;53;.415
Colin McGuire, Wood;19;46;.413
Hayden Lafever, Sherando;9;22;.409
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;20;49;408
Jared Neal, Wood;19;47;.404
Kemper Omps, Wood;17;44;.386
Neil Holborn, Sherando;16;42;.381
Chase Ford, Millbrook;19;50;.380
Trey Williams, Sherando;19;52;.365
Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;20;57;.351
Runs Batted In
;No.
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;26
Micah George, Millbrook;25
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;21
Chase Ford, Millbrook;17
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;16
Jared Neal, Wood;16
Colin McGuire, Wood;15
Griffin Hott, Handley;15
Michael Jackson, Wood;13
Camden McCarty, Clarke;13
Eli Miller, Wood;12
Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;12
Nick Bell, Wood;11
Tyler Strosnider, Sherando;11
Tanner Barb, Millbrook;11
Landen Lewis, Handley;11
Charlie Allen, Handley;11
Runs
;No.
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;30
Micah George, Millbrook;28
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;22
Kemper Omps, Wood;22
Trey Williams, Sherando;21
Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;20
Chase Ford, Millbrook;19
Jared Neal, Wood;18
Matthew Sipe, Clarke;17
Hogan Newlin, Millbrook;17
Colin Stephanites, Millbrook;14
Dylon Moxley, Handley;14
Colin McGuire, Wood;14
Hunter Norton, Clarke;13
Michael Jackson, Wood;13
Nick Bell, Wood;12
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;12
Tyler Strosnider, Sherando;12
Charlie Allen, Handley;12
Eli Miller, Wood;12
On-Base Percentage
(Minimum 30 plate appearances)
;OBP
Carl Keenan Millbrook;.606
Micah George, Millbrook;.594
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;.540
Hunter Norton, Clarke;.529
Jared Neal, Wood;.525
Chase Ford, Millbrook;.523
Hayden Lafever, Sherando;.519
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;.515
Colin Stephanites, Millbrook;.512
Neil Holborn, Sherando;.509
Matthew Sipe, Clarke;.500
Kemper Omps, Wood;.500
Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;.486
Colin McGuire, Wood;.483
Trey Williams, Sherando;.476
Home Runs
;No.
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;3
Stolen Bases
;No.
Charlie Allen, Handley;17
Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;15
Trey Williams, Sherando;14
Matthew Sipe, Clarke;13
Kemper Omps, Wood;12
Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;12
Micah George, Millbrook;12
Dylon Moxley, Handley;12
Ryan Liero, Millbrook;11
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;11
Lucas Mammano, Handley;10
Chase Ford, Millbrook;10
Earned Run Average
(Minimum 11 innings)
;IP;ER;ERA
Colin McGuire, Wood;30.2;2;0.46
Nick Bell, Wood;33;5;1.06
Cade Cornwell, Wood;13;3;1.62
Garrett McAlexander, Wood;17.1;4;1.62
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;26.2;7;1.84
Cam Comins, Millbrook;31.2;10;2.21
Quenton Slusher, Clarke;30.1;10;2.31
Devin Reid, Millbrook;19.1;7;2.53
Hunter Norton, Clarke;15.2;6;2.68
Cole Orr, Sherando;40.2;16;2.75
Gary Keats, Sherando;23.1;12;3.60
Aiden Wagner, Clarke;28;16;4.00
Wins
;W-L
Colin McGuire, Wood;7-0
Cam Comins, Millbrook;5-0
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;4-1
Nick Bell, Wood;4-0
Cole Orr, Sherando;4-2
Devin Reid, Millbrook;3-1
Landen Lewis, Handley;3-5
Staige Dolan, Handley;2-0
Quenton Slusher, Clarke;2-1
Cade Cornwell, Wood;2-1
Gary Keats, Sherando;2-2
Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;2-3
Strikeouts
;No.
Cole Orr, Sherando;55
Nick Bell, Wood;48
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;48
Cam Comins, Millbrook;47
Colin McGuire, Wood;43
Griffin Hott, Handley;37
Gary Keats, Sherando;32
Quenton Slusher, Clarke;29
Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;29
Landen Lewis, Handley;29
Devin Reid, Millbrook;27
Aiden Wagner, Clarke;26
WHIP
(Minimum 11 innings)
;IP;BB;H;WHIP
Colin McGuire, Wood;30.2;6;11;0.55
Nick Bell, Wood;33;3;21;0.73
Cade Cornwell, Wood;12;10;2;1.00
Garrett McAlexander, Wood;17.1;4;16;1.15
Cade Cornwell, Wood;13;11;4;1.15
Carl Keenan, Millbrook;26.2;7;24;1.16
Cam Comins, Millbrook;31.2;20;24;1.23
Note: Standings and stats are through Wednesday.
