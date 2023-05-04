Charlie Allen headshot

Charlie Allen

Northwestern District

Class 4

;Overall;District

;W;L;W;L

James Wood;15;2;10;0

Millbrook;14;2;8;1 

Sherando;9;8;5;4

Kettle Run;6;6;4;5  

Liberty;5;11;3;7  

Fauquier;5;12;2;8

Handley;5;14;2;9  

Bull Run District

;Overall;District

;W;L;W;L

East Rockingham;13;2;10;1

Madison County;11;4;10;1 

Rappahannock County;8;7;6;5   

Mountain View;8;8;6;6  

Luray;6;10;5;7  

Clarke County;6;9;4;7

Strasburg;6;9;4;7 

Page County;5;11;4;8  

Central;2;13;2;9  

Batting Average

(Minimum 20 bats)

;H;AB;Avg.

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;23;47;.489

Micah George, Millbrook;19;42;.452

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;22;52;.423

Matthew Sipe, Clarke;22;53;.415

Colin McGuire, Wood;19;46;.413 

Hayden Lafever, Sherando;9;22;.409 

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;20;49;408 

Jared Neal, Wood;19;47;.404 

Kemper Omps, Wood;17;44;.386 

Neil Holborn, Sherando;16;42;.381  

Chase Ford, Millbrook;19;50;.380 

Trey Williams, Sherando;19;52;.365  

Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;20;57;.351

Runs Batted In

;No.

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;26 

Micah George, Millbrook;25 

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;21 

Chase Ford, Millbrook;17 

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;16  

Jared Neal, Wood;16

Colin McGuire, Wood;15

Griffin Hott, Handley;15  

Michael Jackson, Wood;13

Camden McCarty, Clarke;13

Eli Miller, Wood;12

Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;12 

Nick Bell, Wood;11

Tyler Strosnider, Sherando;11 

Tanner Barb, Millbrook;11 

Landen Lewis, Handley;11  

Charlie Allen, Handley;11 

Runs

;No.

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;30

Micah George, Millbrook;28 

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;22 

Kemper Omps, Wood;22

Trey Williams, Sherando;21 

Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;20 

Chase Ford, Millbrook;19

Jared Neal, Wood;18

Matthew Sipe, Clarke;17

Hogan Newlin, Millbrook;17

Colin Stephanites, Millbrook;14 

Dylon Moxley, Handley;14 

Colin McGuire, Wood;14

Hunter Norton, Clarke;13

Michael Jackson, Wood;13  

Nick Bell, Wood;12  

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;12

Tyler Strosnider, Sherando;12

Charlie Allen, Handley;12

Eli Miller, Wood;12  

On-Base Percentage

(Minimum 30 plate appearances)

;OBP

Carl Keenan Millbrook;.606 

Micah George, Millbrook;.594  

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;.540 

Hunter Norton, Clarke;.529

Jared Neal, Wood;.525

Chase Ford, Millbrook;.523 

Hayden Lafever, Sherando;.519

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;.515

Colin Stephanites, Millbrook;.512

Neil Holborn, Sherando;.509

Matthew Sipe, Clarke;.500

Kemper Omps, Wood;.500

Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;.486  

Colin McGuire, Wood;.483

Trey Williams, Sherando;.476

Home Runs

;No.

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;3

Stolen Bases

;No.

Charlie Allen, Handley;17 

Nate Brookshire, Millbrook;15  

Trey Williams, Sherando;14 

Matthew Sipe, Clarke;13  

Kemper Omps, Wood;12 

Kaplan Ambrose, Handley;12 

Micah George, Millbrook;12  

Dylon Moxley, Handley;12  

Ryan Liero, Millbrook;11

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;11

Lucas Mammano, Handley;10

Chase Ford, Millbrook;10  

Earned Run Average

(Minimum 11 innings)

;IP;ER;ERA

Colin McGuire, Wood;30.2;2;0.46 

Nick Bell, Wood;33;5;1.06

Cade Cornwell, Wood;13;3;1.62

Garrett McAlexander, Wood;17.1;4;1.62 

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;26.2;7;1.84

Cam Comins, Millbrook;31.2;10;2.21

Quenton Slusher, Clarke;30.1;10;2.31 

Devin Reid, Millbrook;19.1;7;2.53

Hunter Norton, Clarke;15.2;6;2.68  

Cole Orr, Sherando;40.2;16;2.75

Gary Keats, Sherando;23.1;12;3.60

Aiden Wagner, Clarke;28;16;4.00  

Wins

;W-L

Colin McGuire, Wood;7-0

Cam Comins, Millbrook;5-0

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;4-1

Nick Bell, Wood;4-0

Cole Orr, Sherando;4-2 

Devin Reid, Millbrook;3-1

Landen Lewis, Handley;3-5 

Staige Dolan, Handley;2-0

Quenton Slusher, Clarke;2-1

Cade Cornwell, Wood;2-1

Gary Keats, Sherando;2-2

Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;2-3

Strikeouts

;No.

Cole Orr, Sherando;55 

Nick Bell, Wood;48  

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;48 

Cam Comins, Millbrook;47

Colin McGuire, Wood;43  

Griffin Hott, Handley;37

Gary Keats, Sherando;32 

Quenton Slusher, Clarke;29 

Giancarlo Lisciandrello, Sherando;29 

Landen Lewis, Handley;29 

Devin Reid, Millbrook;27

Aiden Wagner, Clarke;26

WHIP

(Minimum 11 innings)

;IP;BB;H;WHIP

Colin McGuire, Wood;30.2;6;11;0.55 

Nick Bell, Wood;33;3;21;0.73

Cade Cornwell, Wood;12;10;2;1.00

Garrett McAlexander, Wood;17.1;4;16;1.15  

Cade Cornwell, Wood;13;11;4;1.15 

Carl Keenan, Millbrook;26.2;7;24;1.16  

Cam Comins, Millbrook;31.2;20;24;1.23  

Note: Standings and stats are through Wednesday.

